Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks tumble on fears of second virus wave; BP slides

UK stock markets last week halted a robust two-month rally as optimism around easing coronavirus-induced lockdowns was dulled by a grim forecast by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Data on Monday showed a weaker-than-expected increase in China's factory production in May, while in Britain, the number of shoppers in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres fell nearly 82% from a year earlier.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 13:59 IST
London stocks tumble on fears of second virus wave; BP slides
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 fell more than 2% on Monday as a record number of new cases of the novel coronavirus in Beijing and underwhelming data from China raised concerns of a slower economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FTSE 100 was down 2.2% at a three-week low, with BP Plc sliding 4.9% to the bottom of the commodity-heavy index after saying it would write off up to $17.5 billion in the value of its assets. The mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 1.4%, led by declines in mining, banking and energy sectors.

"The market had run up sharply since hitting a low in March, but now investors are getting a reality check (and) are realising the COVID-19 situation is not under control yet," said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut in Perth. UK stock markets last week halted a robust two-month rally as optimism around easing coronavirus-induced lockdowns was dulled by a grim forecast by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Data on Monday showed a weaker-than-expected increase in China's factory production in May, while in Britain, the number of shoppers in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres fell nearly 82% from a year earlier. Low-cost airline easyJet shed 2.7% even as it resumed flying for the first time since March 30. The wider travel sector was off 2.9%, falling for the fifth session in six.

Recruiting firm SThree slid 1.7% on reporting lower half-year net fees as the pandemic forced businesses around the world to put a freeze on hiring activity. Business supplies distributor Bunzl was the sole gainer on the FTSE 100, jumping 4.9%, as it forecast an increase in revenue for the first half of the year, boosted by robust demand from the grocery, safety and healthcare sectors.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

President urges SAPS to track down murderers of women and children

South Africa is under siege, with the number of women dying in the hands of men increasing since the easing of lockdown regulations under level 3, President Cyril Ramaphosa noted. The President has since called for South Africans to end th...

Drive-in worship adopted by church in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 15 PTI A church here organised a unique drive-in worship allowing visitors to perform Sunday service without breaking the social distancing norm in view of the coronavirus spread. The Sunday mass was divided in five service ...

FEATURE-Afghanistan hires lockdown jobless to boost Kabul's water and trees

By Shadi Khan Saif KABUL, June 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Gul Mohammad was making a good living as a private van-driver, until Afghanistan went into lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and his work dried up.Now, instea...

EasyJet resumes flying with COVID-19 measures in place

EasyJet aircraft took to the skies for the first time since March 30 on Monday, as the British carrier resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after weeks of lockdown. Passengers, who under easyJets new rules must wear face masks,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020