China Implements Sweeping Airspace Security Zone Over Capital

China is establishing a sweeping airspace security zone around its capital, Beijing, aimed at bolstering safety and preventing unauthorized flights. The newly designated area, covering an expanse similar in size to Italy, becomes effective on September 20, according to a notice available through the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

This action comes months after a small aircraft crashed into a prominent building in Beijing, revealing potential vulnerabilities in the capital's airspace. Only commercial, government-approved, and emergency-related flights will be allowed, demanding strict compliance with pre-approved flight plans and continuous communication with air traffic control.

The decision marks one of the largest permanent airspace restrictions over a major city, affecting millions and numerous airports. As a preventive measure, the mandate requires all aircraft to have advanced tracking systems to facilitate round-the-clock monitoring by aviation authorities.