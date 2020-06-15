Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB approves $100million loan to expand rural road network in Bangladesh

This additional financing will scale up the current road network development, under the Rural Connectivity Improvement Project, from 1,700 kilometres (km) to 2,630 km of rural roads.

ADB | Dhaka | Updated: 15-06-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 15:06 IST
ADB approves $100million loan to expand rural road network in Bangladesh
The impact and outcome of the overall project are expected to be further enhanced with the coverage of additional geographic areas and the increase in beneficiaries. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $100 million loan to expand the coverage of an ongoing rural road network improvement project in Bangladesh, connecting the rural population to agricultural development zones.

This additional financing will scale up the current road network development, under the Rural Connectivity Improvement Project, from 1,700 kilometres (km) to 2,630 km of rural roads. It will build on the $200 million financial packages approved in 2018 aimed at upgrading rural roads in 34 districts to all-weather standards with climate resilience and safety features.

The impact and outcome of the overall project are expected to be further enhanced with the coverage of additional geographic areas and the increase in beneficiaries. The expanded project will benefit 40.2 million inhabitants.

"The increased support brings more rural communities closer and faster to economic development activities, which accelerates the delivery of products and services from agricultural lands to markets," said ADB Senior Water Resources Specialist Olivier Drieu. "Women and children will have easier and safer access to education, employment, health, and other essential social services in any weather condition."

Inadequate rural transport and poor market infrastructure remain a challenge to Bangladesh's rural development. The situation is further worsened by recurrent flooding and disasters that paralyze agricultural value chains. Less than half of the rural population has access to all-weather roads, which make up less than a third of the total length of rural roads in the country.

The additional funding will also supplement the government's infrastructure spending to boost the local economy, which has been affected by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Infrastructure spending will generate local employment, increase access of rural communities to health services and medical supplies, and lay the ground for long-term growth prospects of the economy.

The Rural Connectivity Improvement Project supports the government's Seventh Five Year Plan to increase the percentage of the country's rural roads classified as good from 43% in 2016 to 80% in 2020. The overall project will continue to strengthen governance and institutional capacity in rehabilitating and maintaining rural roads with the use of a geographic information system to optimize monitoring of road conditions, thus sustaining an efficient rural road network that would boost further growth of the rural economy.

The total cost of the project, which is expected to be completed by 2024, is $449.23 million, with the Government of Bangladesh contributing $149.23 million.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to buy stake in CureVac as world races for COVID-19 vaccine

Germany will take a stake in unlisted biotech firm CureVac, which is working on a COVID-19 vaccine, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. Altmaier said the German government would acquire a 23...

Meatpacking workers often absent after Trump order to reopen

Smithfield Foods Inc is missing about a third of its employees at a South Dakota pork plant because they are quarantined or afraid to return to work after a severe coronavirus outbreak, according to the workers union.Tyson Foods Inc was for...

FOREX-Risk-sensitive currencies recover some losses; dollar steadies

The dollar steadied on Monday and commodity currencies erased some losses as the risk-off sentiment which dominated overnight trading eased somewhat.Equity markets fell in early London trading, with many analysts citing fears of a second wa...

For U.S. blacks, Latinos, no sign of a broadly rising tide

The protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police have opened a broader discussion about racial inequality in the United States.The U.S. civil rights movement in the 1960s was a watershed when it came to formal de-se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020