Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles at open on fear over fresh virus cases

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles at open on fear over fresh virus cases

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday as a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dampened hopes of a swift economic revival that drove the Nasdaq to record highs last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 335.15 points, or 1.31%, at the open to 25,270.39.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 47.55 points, or 1.56%, at 2,993.76. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.91 points, or 1.69%, to 9,426.90 at the opening bell.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. senators ask Pentagon if $1 billion in Afghan aid was cut

Two Democratic senators on Monday asked U.S. Defense Secretary Mike Esper what happened to 1 billion in aid for Afghanistan the Trump administration said it would cut nearly three months ago, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.Senato...

EXPLAINER-What do new U.S. sanctions mean for Syria?

The toughest U.S. sanctions yet on Syria take effect this week, increasing the pressure on President Bashar al-Assad as he grapples with a deepening economic crisis after a decade of war.Washington says sanctions will help hold Assad and hi...

2 officials of Indian High Commission arrested in Pak

Two officials of the Indian High Commission were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident in Pakistans capital Islamabad, according to media reports here. A BMW car hit a pedestrian who was walking on the c...

18 migrants hurt as bus overturns in UP's Kanpur

A bus with 64 migrants on board overturned after a tyre burst on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Monday, resulting in injuries to 18 peoplePolice said the bus was on its way to Bihars Muzaffarpaur from Delhi when its driver lost control...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020