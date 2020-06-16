UK names former Goldman partner Hall to BoE committee

Britain's government said it had appointed Jonathan Hall, a portfolio manager at hedge fund Eisler Capital and former partner at Goldman Sachs, to serve as an external member on the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee. Hall has also been an industry representative involved with finding a replacement for the scandal-hit LIBOR interest rate benchmark for the Basel-based Financial Stability Board and a BoE working group.

The BoE's FPC looks out for systemic risks to Britain's financial system, and sets some capital requirements for banks as well as regulating aspects of mortgage lending. Hall replaces Martin Taylor, who stepped down from the FPC in March after a seven-year term, before which he was chief executive of Barclays and also an advisor to Goldman Sachs.