Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBB seeks applications for post of IFCI MD

Currently, Emandi Sankara Rao, is the MD and CEO of IFCI, appointed in August 2017 for the period of three years. The Prime Minister, in 2016, approved the constitution of BBB as a body of eminent professionals and officials to make recommendations for appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of public sector banks (PSBs) and state-owned financial institutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:35 IST
BBB seeks applications for post of IFCI MD

Banks Board Bureau (BBB), the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions, has invited application from eligible candidates to head public sector non-banking finance company IFCI. IFCI, set-up in 1948 as a statutory corporation, manages six subsidiaries and one associate.

The BBB, headed by former Secretary Department of Personnel and Training B P Sharma, has asked the eligible candidates to submit an application for the post of managing director and Chief Executive Officer by July 15. As per the eligibility criteria, a candidate should not be more than 57 years of age as on July 15, 2020 and should have a post-graduate degree or equivalent in specified subjects and having worked for more than 25 years in Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) or Financial Institution (FIs), a public notice said.

The candidates should have at least 3 years operational experience or exposure to project financing, domestic fund raising and at least 2 years of experience at level of whole-time Director or director in the board of bank or financial institution or as GM in nationalised banks or Executive Director (ED) in IDBI Bank or as CGM in IFCI Ltd, SIDBI, EXIM Bank or IIFCL, it said. Government officers serving as joint secretary or above in Government of India or at equivalent level in state governments regulatory bodies can also apply ‘On Deputation’ basis, it said.

"The MD and CEO, to be appointed for 3 years (extendable by further 2 years) is expected to define and shape the vision, mission and values of IFCI Ltd," it said. Currently, Emandi Sankara Rao, is the MD and CEO of IFCI, appointed in August 2017 for the period of three years.

The Prime Minister, in 2016, approved the constitution of BBB as a body of eminent professionals and officials to make recommendations for appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of public sector banks (PSBs) and state-owned financial institutions. It was also entrusted with the task of engaging with the board of directors of all PSBs to formulate appropriate strategies for their growth and development.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia loses 34% oil revenue and billions dollars of Haj due to COVID-19

This was supposed to be Saudi Arabias year to shine as host of the prestigious G20 gathering of world leaders. The event would have seen Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman share handshakes and wide smiles with presidents and prime ministers. ...

Goa CM briefs PM on business resumption; pushes for mining ops

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about business activities which have started in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis and insisted on resumption of mining operations, saying it will boost the lo...

Armenian parliament backs arrest of opposition leader for fraud

Armenias parliament on Tuesday voted to strip the head of the biggest opposition faction of his parliamentary immunity and allow him to be arrested on suspicion of fraud. Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the Prosperous Armenia party and one of Ar...

Soccer-Premier League CEO says Rashford 'moved government' on food vouchers

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashfords successful campaign for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays was hailed by the Premier Leagues chief executive on Tuesday.British ministers originally said school food vouch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020