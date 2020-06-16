Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand to spend $707 million to boost domestic tourism

Thailand's Cabinet on Tuesday approved three projects with a combined budget of more than 22 billion baht (USD 707 million) to help the country's reeling tourism industry recover from the coronavirus crisis.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:30 IST
Thailand to spend $707 million to boost domestic tourism
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Thailand's Cabinet on Tuesday approved three projects with a combined budget of more than 22 billion baht (USD 707 million) to help the country's reeling tourism industry recover from the coronavirus crisis. The packages are meant to promote domestic travel from July to October. Tourism normally accounts for more than 10% of Thailand's GDP. International flight arrivals were stopped in early April, drying up the market for foreign tourists.

The biggest package, with an estimated cost of 18 billion baht (USD 579 million), will give travelers a 40% discount to a maximum value of 3,000 baht (USD 96) per night for up to five nights' accommodation. They will also be given credits of 600 baht (USD 19) per day, paid into the government's existing e-wallet system, for spending on extras such as food and souvenirs. A second package with an estimated cost of 2 billion baht (USD 64 million) will give up to 2 million Thais 1,000-baht (USD 32) subsidies for travel by air, regional buses, and car rentals.

A 2.4 billion baht (USD 77 million) third package does double duty by serving as a reward to about 1.2 million medical workers and other frontline fighters against COVID-19. They will be eligible for credits of 2,000 baht (USD 64) apiece for travel booked through local tour agencies Plans for the gradual return of foreign travelers are under discussion. The introduction of a 'travel bubble' would allow entry to a limited number of visitors vetted both by Thailand and their home countries. They would initially come from countries judged to have successfully tamed the coronavirus threat, such as China and New Zealand, and could possibly comprise business travelers and medical tourists. However, the recent discovery of a new cluster of COVID-19 cases at a large market in the Chinese capital Beijing has become a cause for concern.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Austria: man fined for farting 'with full intent' at police

A man in Vienna has been fined 500 euros USD 565 for breaking wind loudly in front of police a move that the Austrian capitals police force was at pains to defend on TuesdayThe Oesterreich newspaper reported that the fine stemmed from an i...

Sino-India face-off: Oppn questions PM's 'silence'; BJP says borders will remain intact under Modi

Opposition parties on Tuesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh and asked them to take the nation into confiden...

London stocks jump on global stimulus hopes

UK shares posted their best session in a month on Tuesday as hopes of more global stimulus and a record rise in U.S. retail sales eased worries that recovery from a pandemic-induced slump would take a long time.British blue-chips rose 2.9 a...

Maha SLBC seeks permission for staff to use local train service; likely to meet chief secy on Wed

Maharashtras State Level Bankers Committee SLBC is likely to meet the states chief secretary on Wednesday for allowing bank employees here to use local train services, a source said. Since Monday, Western and Central Railways have resumed s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020