Over 1,200 dead from floods in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand as rescue efforts intensify

PTI | Batangtoru | Updated: 02-12-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 12:42 IST
Emergency crews raced to reach survivors and recover more bodies Tuesday after the death toll from last week's catastrophic floods and landslides surged past 1,200 in Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand, with more than 800 people missing.

Days of heavy monsoon rains inundated vast areas, leaving thousands stranded and many clinging to rooftops waiting for help.

The flooding and landslides killed at least 1,230 people, with 659 people confirmed dead in Indonesia, 390 in Sri Lanka and 181 in Thailand, authorities said Tuesday.

In Indonesia, the hardest-hit nation, rescuers are struggling to access villages in Sumatra island, where roads have been washed out and bridges have collapsed.

At least 475 people remain missing, according to the country's National Disaster Management Agency. Helicopters and boats have been deployed, but officials warn that worsening weather and damaged infrastructure are slowing operations.

Military-led rescue teams in Sri Lanka continue to scour devastated areas for 352 people still missing in floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, the Disaster Management Centre said Tuesday. But access remains a challenge as roads are blocked landslides and bridges have collapsed in several locations.

In the central city of Kandy, residents were struggling without water, relying instead on bottled water collected from natural springs. Authorities warn that conditions could worsen as more rain is forecast in the coming days.

In southern Thailand, cleanup has begun on streets and in buildings after massive floods affected more than 1.5 million households and 3.9 million people. Authorities are working to restore infrastructure, including water and electricity.

Thailand's Interior Ministry said Monday it would set up public kitchens to provide freshly cooked food to affected residents.

The first batch of compensation payments of 239 million baht ($7.4 million) is set to be distributed to 26,000 people, government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat also said Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

