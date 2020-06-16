India drops out of 2020 Kearney FDI Confidence Index

Left Menu
India has dropped out of the 2020 Kearney FDI Confidence Index, according to a report by the global consultancy firm."European developed markets hold steady at 14 spots, while Asia Pacific developed markets drop from eight spots last year to seven spots this year," it added. The Kearney FDI Confidence Index is an annual survey of global business executives that ranks the markets likely to attract the most investment in the next three years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:52 IST
India has dropped out of the 2020 Kearney FDI Confidence Index, according to a report by the global consultancy firm. In the previous year's index, India was ranked at 16th out of the 25 countries. It was 11th in 2018 and 8th in 2017 and 9th in 2016 index.

The report said this year marks the second time in the 22-year history of the index and the second consecutive year in which developed markets hold all of the top five spots. The US topped the chart. It was followed by Canada, Germany, Japan, France, the UK, Australia, China, Italy, and Switzerland.

It said China, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates are the only emerging markets on the Index. "European developed markets hold steady at 14 spots, while Asia Pacific developed markets drop from eight spots last year to seven spots this year," it added.

The Kearney FDI Confidence Index is an annual survey of global business executives that ranks the markets likely to attract the most investment in the next three years. The first report was released in 1998. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India rose by 13 per cent, the sharpest pace in the last four financial year, to a record of USD 49.97 billion in 2019-20, according to official data.

Total FDI into India including re-invested earnings and other capital in 2019-20 stood at USD 73.45 billion as against USD 62 billion in the previous financial year.

