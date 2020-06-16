Left Menu
Improved, user-friendly version of GeM to launch in July: Official

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is planning to introduce an upgraded and more user-friendly version in July, which will among other things improve the payments system, a senior official said on Tuesday."Over three lakh sellers and service providers and 21 lakh products are listed.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:06 IST
Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is planning to introduce an upgraded and more user-friendly version in July, which will among other things improve the payments system, a senior official said on Tuesday. "Over three lakh sellers and service providers and 21 lakh products are listed. GeM has generated transactions worth Rs 53,743 crore gross merchandise value from about 40 lakh orders," Joint Secretary and Additional CEO-GeM Deepak Kapoor said at a CII-organised webinar.

The official assured that most concerns of buyers and sellers would be addressed in the latest version GeM 4.0 version. GeM was set up in August 2016 in order to procure goods and services that are required by the central and state governments.

