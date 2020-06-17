Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin peer elected president of Confederation of British Industry

India-born Bilimoria, the founder of Cobra Beer, had been the vice-president of Confederation of British Industry (CBI) since last year and the 58-year-old entrepreneur was elected President with an "overwhelming majority" during an annual general meeting of the organisation held on Tuesday. "I am honoured to be President of the CBI during this hugely important time for UK business.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 10:00 IST
Indian-origin peer elected president of Confederation of British Industry

British Indian entrepreneur and peer Lord Karan Bilimoria has been elected as the new President of the Confederation of British Industry, a non-profit membership organisation which represents over 190,000 businesses of the UK. India-born Bilimoria, the founder of Cobra Beer, had been the vice-president of Confederation of British Industry (CBI) since last year and the 58-year-old entrepreneur was elected President with an "overwhelming majority" during an annual general meeting of the organisation held on Tuesday.

"I am honoured to be President of the CBI during this hugely important time for UK business. As the four nations of our country embark upon an ambitious economic recovery plan, I will do all I can to help ensure we build back better through inclusive and sustainable growth," said Bilimoria. "Ensuring the CBI is seen as a home for entrepreneurs and SMEs (small and medium enterprises) is first among my top four priorities during my time as president. Secondly, establishing the UK as a trading powerhouse, which is vital for our future prosperity," he said, listing out his priorities in his new post.

"Thirdly, I will use my background in higher education to champion the UK's unique soft power offer. And last but by no means least is the importance of acting to increase inclusive workplaces. Diversity drives better decisions. And it will be my aim to get better Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) representation in boardrooms across the country," he said. Bilimoria is described by the CBI as one of the UK's leading entrepreneurs, who was also founding chair of the UK-India Business Council.

In 2014, he was appointed as the 7th Chancellor of the University of Birmingham. He is also Chair of the University of Cambridge Judge Business School Advisory Board and has been an Independent Crossbench Peer in the House of Lords for 14 years. "We're delighted Lord Bilimoria has been elected as CBI President. His experience, global outlook and tenacity will prove invaluable to the CBI and the UK business community," said Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General.

Bilimoria takes over the president's post from John Allan, who becomes CBI vice-president..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Halep 'highly unlikely' to play restricted U.S. Open

World number two Simona Halep is highly unlikely to play in the U.S. Open with organisers set to put strict health protocols in place for the Grand Slam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokeswoman for the Romanian told Reuters.The United St...

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Record spike in new coronavirus cases reported in six U.S. states as reopening acceleratesNew coronavirus infections hit record highs in six U.S. states on Tuesday, marking a rising tide ...

Norwegian Air brings back more crew, aircraft as demand rises after lockdown

Norwegian Air will resume flights on 76 routes that were halted during the novel coronavirus outbreak and bring back into service 12 of its mothballed aircraft, the carrier said on Wednesday.More than 300 pilots and 600 cabin crew from the ...

Soccer-Top Brazilian clubs defy order to resume playing as epidemic rages

Two of Brazils top soccer clubs, Botafogo and Fluminense, said on Tuesday they would defy an order from their federation to resume competitive play this week as the countrys daily coronavirus death toll hovers around 1,000.The Rio de Janeir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020