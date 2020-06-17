J Mitra Launches COVID-19 Total Antibody Detection Elisa Test Kit

• Redefines Elisa diagnosis in Serum/Plasma samples to fight COVID-19• Advanced Elisa technology based on Double-Sandwich Principle• Production capacity of 5 Lakh Tests per day (1 Crore test p.m.)• 'Made-in-India' for Total Antibodies (IgM, IgG, IgA) detection in COVID-19• J Mitra has the highest number of patents in the Indian marketNEW DELHI, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J Mitra & Co. Pvt Ltd, India's leading global MNC in the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) industry has launched its state-of-the-art COVID-19 Test Kit in the Indian market. Based on the Double-Sandwich Elisa technology, the test kit is known as COVID-19 [IgM, IgG, IgA] MICROLISA. It is a serology-based total antibody (IgM, IgG, IgA) detection assay. This factor makes the J Mitra Corona Test kit superior and more accurate than other similar tests available in the market. It is a detection assay for the indirect diagnosis of past exposure to COVID-19. All the COVID-19 antibodies are detected without a differentiation in antibodies, and this is the reason contributing to the superior performance of this test. Elisa tests are highly sensitive and specific, and detect the COVID-19 antibodies in patient blood samples. 96-tests can be performed in one single go (using an instrument) and the test results are available within 90 minutes

The COVID-19 [IgM, IgG, IgA] MICROLISA Elisa test kit has cleared all government parameters and received all necessary approvals, including Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). Speaking on the latest offering from the J Mitra stable, Lalit Mahajan, chairman said, "We have deployed extensive indigenous R&D for the development of this unique product. There has been substantial contribution in its development by International Centre for Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology (ICGEB) headed by Dr. Navin Khanna. This is the first time that a total antibody detection assay kit for COVID-19 has been developed in the Indian market. Using a combination of IgM, IgG and IgA antibody test increases the sensitivity, efficiency and efficacy of the test parameters, providing a more accurate diagnosis as compared to other test kits in the market."Talking about the accuracy of the J Mitra COVID-19 test kit, Lalit Mahajan further added, "The IgG antibody takes approximately 14 days to form after an infection, while IgM antibodies are the first antibody that the body forms after approximately 7 days when it fights a new infection. The presence of IgA antibodies in patient sample also gets detected simultaneously, in this test kit. IgA is considered a major effector in the defence mechanism against viruses and induces efficient IgA antibodies response. Its simultaneous detection along with IgM/IgG antibodies improves sensitivity of the test kit. Because of this, the J Mitra COVID-19 test is a more potent diagnostic kit, providing an opportunity to fight the disease during the pre-symptomatic phase and thus mitigating further risk."Speaking on the production aspects, Jatin Mahajan, managing director said, "We are ready to meet the demand arising from all parts of the country. We have an immediate production capacity of 5 lakh test kits daily (or 1 crore test kits per month), but we have a dynamic production plant that can be augmented to double the production capacity in 3 days." "The pricing of the kit is being worked out. We are a socially conscious company with a 50-year legacy of service to the nation -we will price it very competitive to ensure that it is available for the masses through all relevant government channels.""This is a completely indigenous kit - an 'atmanirbhar' initiative with R&D done inhouse, and sourcing done from Indian manufacturers and suppliers. In keeping with the Government's Make in India initiative, we have created the most robust supply chain ecosystem for material sourcing as well as for supplying to various government agencies as per the demands," he further added

About J Mitra & CompanyIncorporated in 1969, this research-based Indian biotechnology MNC has completed 51 years towards its mission to serve mankind and is one of the leading IVD companies globally. The company manufactures a range of tests for infectious diseases like HIV, HBV, HCV, Dengue, Malaria, Typhoid, Leptospira in rapid and ELISA test formats. The other products include a range of Anti-Sera products and confirmatory tests like Western Blot for HIV. Famous for its innovation and R&D, the company has over 55 patents - highest for any Indian companyApart from a pan-India footprint, J Mitra & Company is also the biggest exporter of diagnostics kits from India, and export to more than 45 countries across the entire globe. For more information, visit- www.jmitra.co.in