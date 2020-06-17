Left Menu
Domestic travel set to take a centrestage: Thomas Cook India-SOTC Travel

An overwhelming number of Indians are likely to take a domestic holiday towards the year-end after Covid-19 lockdown ends and authorities consider it safe to travel, according to a Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel joint survey released on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-06-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 11:01 IST
Among the preferred travel destinations in India are Kerala, Goa, the Northeast, Ladakh, Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI

An overwhelming number of Indians are likely to take a domestic holiday towards the year-end after Covid-19 lockdown ends and authorities consider it safe to travel, according to a Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel joint survey released on Wednesday. The holiday readiness report says 64 per cent of respondents are inclined towards a domestic holiday and 36 per cent an international holiday. Among the preferred travel destinations in India are Kerala, Goa, the Northeast, Ladakh, Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

At the same time, 41 per cent of the respondents preferred short-haul international travel destinations like Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. And 38 per cent of them said Europe remains their favourite with countries like Switzerland, Britain, France, Germany and Czech Republic. Nearly 20 per cent opted for Australia and New Zealand while 16 per cent of the respondents chose the United States.

However, 50 per cent of them said they will prefer to travel in December and 29 per cent in November. About 72 per cent of respondents prefer reputed brands including tour operators and hotels and 75 per cent said health and safety is a key factor. Nearly 35 per cent of them are willing to increase their spends to ensure higher levels of health and safety. Interestingly, 51 per cent of them prefer four to seven days of holiday and 35 per cent prefer eight to eleven days.

The holiday readiness report said 67 per cent of the respondents prefer value-centric and pocket-friendly holidays, and are likely to spend less than Rs one lakh per person for their next holiday. (ANI)

