Samsung India contributes Rs 2 crore to support Uttar Pradesh's fight against Covid-19

Samsung India said on Wednesday it has contributed Rs 2 crore to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority to support the state's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. "Corporates have an important role in supporting governments and community during crises such as the one we are facing right now," said Corporate Vice President Peter Rhee. "Our contribution to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority is a part of that commitment," he said in a statement.

In addition to this, the consumer electronics and smartphone maker has supported the local administration and community in Gautam Budh Nagar by providing hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic. Besides, Samsung provided 10,000 preventive masks and 6,000 personal preventive equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals. It also provided a large number of infra-red thermometers and public address systems as well as 300 air purifiers to help improve ambient air quality in medical facilities.

The company said it has earmarked Rs 20 crore to support the Central government as well as state governments in their fight against the pandemic. It recently contributed Rs 15 crore to the PM CARES Fund. Samsung employees from across India also raised a voluntary contribution of Rs one crore from their salaries for the PM CARES Fund.

(ANI)