Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung India contributes Rs 2 crore to support Uttar Pradesh's fight against Covid-19

Samsung India said on Wednesday it has contributed Rs 2 crore to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority to support the state's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:55 IST
Samsung India contributes Rs 2 crore to support Uttar Pradesh's fight against Covid-19
The company supported Noida administration and police in providing food packets to local communities. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung India said on Wednesday it has contributed Rs 2 crore to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority to support the state's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. "Corporates have an important role in supporting governments and community during crises such as the one we are facing right now," said Corporate Vice President Peter Rhee. "Our contribution to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority is a part of that commitment," he said in a statement.

In addition to this, the consumer electronics and smartphone maker has supported the local administration and community in Gautam Budh Nagar by providing hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic. Besides, Samsung provided 10,000 preventive masks and 6,000 personal preventive equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals. It also provided a large number of infra-red thermometers and public address systems as well as 300 air purifiers to help improve ambient air quality in medical facilities.

The company said it has earmarked Rs 20 crore to support the Central government as well as state governments in their fight against the pandemic. It recently contributed Rs 15 crore to the PM CARES Fund. Samsung employees from across India also raised a voluntary contribution of Rs one crore from their salaries for the PM CARES Fund.

(ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Germany provides USD 5.9m to protect African farmers with climate risk insurance

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread into countries already dealing with the impacts of drought, economic crises and conflict, the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development BMZ has provided USD 5.9 million to ensure t...

IPOB files plea in HC to protest against detention of 2 Nigerians by UP police

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court by an organisation for people from Biafra, a region in Nigeria, seeking Delhi Police permission to peacefully protest outside Uttar Pradesh UP Bhawan here against alleged illegal detention of tw...

IAMAI launches helpdesk to assist investors in electronics manufacturing

Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India IAMAI on Wednesday said it has launched a helpdesk for mobile and its component manufacturers seeking to relocate their production bases in India. Its reach-out programme will seek to a...

European shares rise on hopes of more U.S. stimulus

European shares rose on Wednesday, as signs of more U.S. stimulus and hopes that the global economy can bounce back from an appalling April offset fears of further lockdowns due to a new outbreak in China.The pan-European STOXX 600 index ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020