Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE airlines operating charter flights for repatriation of stranded Indians

A few charter services for repatriation operated by UAE airlines created history in different ways, the daily reported. A FlyDubai charter flight carrying employees of Al Madina Group to Kerala’s Kannur International Airport received a special welcome on landing, with a water cannon salute on Saturday.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:40 IST
UAE airlines operating charter flights for repatriation of stranded Indians
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Major UAE airlines are operating charter flights on behalf of companies and community groups for the repatriation of Indians stranded in the Gulf country due to the travel restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Several companies and community groups have chartered repatriation flights with the UAE airlines, with some of them operating the first international flights to some destinations in India, the Gulf News reported.

The special repatriation flights arranged by the Indian government under the Vande Bharat Mission are operated by Air India and Air India Express while some private airlines from India will soon be joining the mission. However, the pace of the repatriation mission, dubbed to be the largest in the history, gathered more steam after the Indian government allowed private airlines in the UAE and India to operate charter flights on behalf of companies and community groups.

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said that it granted permission to around 870 chartered flights, transporting around 200,000 passengers, both inbound and outbound. "Several Airlines helped in the humanitarian mission of taking stranded people to their destinations," DGCA said in a series of tweets.

The list of airlines and their operations tweeted by DGCA showed that dozens of flights were operated by four major UAE airlines that took part in the chartered operations. A total of 68 flights have been operated by FlyDubai (38), Air Arabia (20), Emirates (five) and Etihad (five), according to the DGCA.

Some community groups in the UAE said they opted for UAE budget carriers for operating charter flights for repatriation as they could avail cheaper ticket fares with them, the daily reported. A few charter services for repatriation operated by UAE airlines created history in different ways, the daily reported.

A FlyDubai charter flight carrying employees of Al Madina Group to Kerala's Kannur International Airport received a special welcome on landing, with a water cannon salute on Saturday. The airport arranged the water salute as it was the first among the foreign airlines and the first UAE carrier to land in the airport that became operational last December, said Afi Ahmed, owner of Dubai-based Smart Travel which facilitated the chartering of the flight.

Meanwhile, an Air Arabia charter flight that repatriated 215 Odia people to Bhubaneshwar in Odisha on Sunday hit the headlines for two reasons. The flight chartered by Odia Society of the UAE was first international charter flight for repatriation to land in the airport and it was flown by a woman Odia pilot based in the UAE, Captain Madhusmita Patnaik, the daily said.

FlyDubai had also provided charter service to repatriate Indian prisoners who have been released after completing their sentences in Dubai and Abu Dhabi prisons during the coronavirus pandemic..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to allow users to switch off political ads in new voting campaign

California USA, June 17 SputnikANI Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his social networks will be launching a campaign to increase voter turnout in the upcoming US presidential election and that a feature to block p...

Angry anti-China protests in Jammu over killing of 20 soldiers in Ladakh

Anti-China protests were held at multiple locations in Jammu region on Wednesday over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, with agitators demanding revenge, boycott of Chinese products and severing trade ties. They ...

EXPLAINER-Why are Chinese and Indian troops fighting in a remote Himalayan valley?

The Indian army has said at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, in the deadliest clash between the two Asian giants in decades. China said its troop...

Qualcomm brings 5G to more affordable smartphones with Snapdragon 690

Qualcomm on Wednesday unveiled Snapdragon 690 chip that supports 5G technology and will power smartphones in price range of USD 300-500 about Rs 22,000-38,000. Devices based on the Snapdragon 690 are expected to be commercially available in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020