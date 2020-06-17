Left Menu
Chartered flight from Sharjah lands at MIA with 168 passengers

A chartered flight from Sharjah, carrying 168 passengers and six infants landed at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Wednesday. The Air Arabia flight, which left Sharjah at 9.45 pm (UAE time) Tuesday, landed at the MIA at 2.50 am Wednesday, airport sources here said. The flight was arranged by Fortune Hotels group chairman Praveen Shetty.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:15 IST
A chartered flight from Sharjah, carrying 168 passengers and six infants landed at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Wednesday. The Air Arabia flight, which left Sharjah at 9.45 pm (UAE time) Tuesday, landed at the MIA at 2.50 am Wednesday, airport sources here said.

The flight was arranged by Fortune Hotels group chairman Praveen Shetty. Shetty, who is also president of the Karnataka Non- Resident Indian Forum (KNRI), had sent another chartered flight with 181 passengers from Ras Al Khaimah in UAE to Mangaluru on June 1.

The businessman has been extending help to the people of the state stranded in UAE due to job loss and health issues during the COVID-19 crisis..

