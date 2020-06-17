Left Menu
Development News Edition

JLR drives in limited edition Range Rover to mark 50 years of iconic SUV

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday launched a limited edition of its SUV Range Rover to commemorate 50 years of the iconic model. The model will be available in both standard and long-wheelbase body designs with customers able to choose from four exterior colours, it added. “In the world of luxury vehicles, the Range Rover has always stood apart as peerless and enduring.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:08 IST
JLR drives in limited edition Range Rover to mark 50 years of iconic SUV

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday launched a limited edition of its SUV Range Rover to commemorate 50 years of the iconic model. The Range Rover has defined the market since June 17, 1970, and, five decades on, it has evolved to become a family of desirable and capable luxury vehicles, JLR said in a statement.

"To celebrate 50 years of a motoring icon, the limited-run Range Rover Fifty will be restricted to just 1,970 vehicles globally, in recognition of the year the original Range Rover was launched," JLR added. The model will be available in both standard and long-wheelbase body designs with customers able to choose from four exterior colours, it added.

“In the world of luxury vehicles, the Range Rover has always stood apart as peerless and enduring. Its unique and pioneering sensibilities together with an unrivalled engineering approach have been the intrinsic values which our customers have admired since the first of the breed was revealed in 1970," Land Rover Chief Creative Officer Gerry McGovern said. Over its 50 year lifespan, the Range Rover has achieved many world firsts. It was the first SUV to feature a permanent 4WD system when it was launched, and in 1989 was the world's first 4×4 to be fitted with ABS anti-lock brakes.

Later in 1992, it became the world's first 4x4 to be fitted with electronic traction control (ETC) and automatic electronic air suspension. In 2012, the latest generation Range Rover became the world's first SUV to feature all-aluminium lightweight construction, making it lighter, stronger and more efficient.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar regains ground as investors take refuge from murky outlook

The U.S. dollar rose from early lows on Wednesday as investors wary of wider geopolitical risks sought its relatively safe haven. The sentiment was driven by record-high coronavirus infections in six U.S. states, new cases in Beijing, and c...

Upset over woman Tahsildar's arrest, husband commits suicide

Hyderabad, June 17 PTI A woman Tahsildars husband allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday as he was upset over her arrest in connection with a corruption case, police said. The 40-year-old man jumped off the fifth floor of a residential co...

Britain to tackle economy in "creative" way after EU transition, says PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain could deal with its economy in a creative and constructive way after a status-quo transition with the European Union finishes at the end of this year.I think the people of this country ...

PM should tell nation how Chinese occupied Indian territory: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to come forward and tell the country how Chinese troops occupied Indian territory and why 20 soldiers were killed. In a video message, she assured the country o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020