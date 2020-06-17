Dredging Corporation appoints Sumiran Bansal as CFO

Dredging Corporation of India has appointed Sumiran Bansal as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The decision was taken at a board meeting held on Monday.

The board has accorded approval for "designation of Sumiran Bansal, Chief General Manager (Finance) as the CFO of the Company w.e.f 15/06/2020 in place of D Subba Rao, HOD (Finance)," the company said in a regulatory filing. The company also informed BSE about the voluntary delisting of shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange and said the listing will continue with other two stock exchanges – NSE and BSE.