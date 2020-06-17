Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welspun Corp swings into the black; posts Rs 147 cr net profit for Mar quarter

The firm's total expenses stood at Rs 2,551.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter, considerably lower in comparison to Rs 2,838.88 crore a year ago. In a separate statement, its Chairman B K Goenka said, "The financial year 2019-20 was a milestone year for the company with new benchmarks in production, sales and profitability getting established.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:53 IST
Welspun Corp swings into the black; posts Rs 147 cr net profit for Mar quarter

Welspun Corp on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 147.14 crore during the quarter ended March 31. The company had reported a Rs 149-crore net loss for the January-March quarter of the previous financial year, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income during January-March 2020 was at Rs 2,775.26 crore, against Rs 2,765.26 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's total expenses stood at Rs 2,551.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter, considerably lower in comparison to Rs 2,838.88 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, its Chairman B K Goenka said, "The financial year 2019-20 was a milestone year for the company with new benchmarks in production, sales and profitability getting established. The company is also almost debt-free." He added that while COVID-19 and oil meltdown have presented an unprecedented situation and challenges, the company has adapted to the new normal and has accelerated digital and technological adoption to the next level. "Further, we are keeping a sharp focus on cost optimisation, minimal capex (capital expenditure) spending and maintaining and leveraging existing customer relationships." Currently, the net debt stands at Rs 32 cr, lower by Rs 253 cr as compared with that in March 2019, the company said. On the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it said that towards the end of the fourth quarter of 2019-20, the company's operations and its subsidiaries were impacted due to the shutdown of all plants and offices following the lockdown imposed by government authorities to contain the spread of the virus.

The company and its subsidiaries have since then resumed operations in a phased manner and are operating in accordance with health and safety guidelines as issued by respective government authorities. Welspun Corp is a major welded line pipe manufacturer.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi amends regulations; provides more relaxation for cos to raise funds

Markets watchdog Sebi has amended regulations to provide more leeway for companies to raise funds, including reducing the time gap between two qualified institutional placements to two weeks, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amendments have b...

Egypt passes electoral changes that could bolster Sisi supporters

Egypts parliament approved amendments on Wednesday which critics say will help supporters of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi extend their dominance over the chamber in elections expected this year.The election law amendments mean that 50 of ...

US imposes tough sanctions on Syrian president, wife

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced tough sanctions against Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, his wife, and individuals and businesses that support his regime and obstruct a peaceful, political resolution to the countrys deadly ...

COVID-19: No solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra

No fair will be held here in Kurukshetra on upcoming solar eclipse on June 21 amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Wednesday. District Magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata disallowed the fair by imposing prohi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020