Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd appoints Sudarshan S Sarma as CEO

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Carzonrent India Private Limited, India's leading personal mobility service provider today announced the appointment of Sudarshan S Sarma as its Chief Executive Officer. In his rich professional experience of 15 years, Sudarshan Sarma has worked with Google as the Head of Industry-automotive and until recently, he was the Industry Lead - Automotive at Facebook. He has also worked with General Motors in channel and institutional sales roles.

"I am delighted to welcome Sudarshan Sarma as CEO of the company. Sudarshan has an exceptional leadership track record, strong industry partnerships and deep strategic expertise in scaling technology-led businesses. He also comes with proven experience to help in driving our growth through technology disruption and world-class mobility solutions," said Rajiv K Vij, Chairman and Managing Director, Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd. "The next phase of our growth will be as exciting as the last 20 years," he added. "I am deeply honoured and excited to enter the mobility industry with Carzonrent. Having spent most of my career working with the Auto Industry, I see the potential of alternate mobility solutions in the future and the leadership role Carzonrent has played in this direction. I look forward to working on the next phase of growth," said Sudarshan Sarma, while commenting on his appointment.

Sudarshan graduated from the Mumbai University and also hold an MBA from the University of Technology, Sydney. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)