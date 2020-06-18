Left Menu
Development News Edition

India returning to normal business activity; consumption, demand rising: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said business activity in India is fast returning to normal levels with consumption and demand fast approaching pre-COVID levels as visible in macro data on power, fuel and other consumption.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 13:32 IST
India returning to normal business activity; consumption, demand rising: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said business activity in India is fast returning to normal levels with consumption and demand fast approaching pre-COVID levels as visible in macro data on power, fuel and other consumption. India faced a recession-like scenario after a national lockdown was imposed on March 25 to the curb spread of coronavirus. The lockdown, that has continued in various phases into June, albeit with significant easing of restrictions, resulted in severe disruption of industrial production and consumer spending, with GDP growth forecast to contract sharply.

With the easing of lockdown conditions, business activity was fast returning to normal levels, Modi said. Speaking at the launch of commercial coal mining, he said "consumption and demand are fast approaching pre-COVID levels".

He cited spurt in power generation and consumption as well as demand for petroleum products during the last week of May and first week of June to buttress his point. Also, road and highway toll collection in June has reached 70 per cent of the pre-COVID levels of February, while railway freight tariff in May has seen an improvement of 26 per cent over April. Digital transactions too have witnessed a rise.

"These indicators point to Indian economy fast preparing to bounce back," he said. "India has come out of big crises in the past and it will come out of the present one as well." The back-breaking lockdown has led international rating agencies and analysts to forecast a contraction in Indian economy in the fiscal ending March 31, 2021 and sharp recovery in the following financial year. So far, the government as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not put an estimate of growth for 2020-21 fiscal.

Modi said the rural economy is also picking up speed. "Area under sowing of the Kharif crop is 13 per cent more than last year. This year wheat production and procurement has also increased. When compared to last year, wheat procurement is 11 per cent more which means farmers are also getting more money." "India has come out of past crises and it will come out of this one as well," he said. "Indian success, growth is guaranteed. We can become self-reliant. "Just until a few weeks back, we used to import N-95 face masks, corona testing kids, personal protective equipment (PPE), and ventilators. But now India is meeting its demand through Make in India. Soon we will become exporters of important medical equipment," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed on self-reliance, which means cutting down on imports and turning into an export-surplus nation. He asked India Inc and corporate leaders to keep the morale high. "We can achieve these goals. We can become self-reliant. We have to make a self-reliant India," he said.

He further noted that "India Inc and the corporate world has a chance to change the course of history and fate of India. We should not let this opportunity go. Let's take India forward, make India self-reliant." PTI SID NAM ANZ DRR DRR.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

NZ underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded

A massive joint effort between New Zealand Government agencies, employers, and the Vanuatu Government is underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded in New Zealand, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Ministe...

Singer Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103 - PA Media

Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and more recently during the coronavirus pandemic with her song Well Meet Again, has died at the age of 103, British media reported on Thursday.Known as the Force...

Sharp learning curve for bosses as WFH goes global

Two weeks into the coronavirus lockdown and Sergei Holmeckis, a boss at Deutsche Telekoms Czech operations in the city of Brno, was frustrated with staff video calls. His team didnt like turning on their cameras and the discussion was stilt...

Sushant case: Actor goes to police station to record statement

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty went to the Bandra police station here on Thursday to record her statement in connection with the suicide of her friend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. Chakraborty was called to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020