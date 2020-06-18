Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emami to turn Boroplus 'all-season' brand with launch of hand

FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday said it has advanced its plans to foray into personal hygiene portfolio by a year, under its flagship brand Boroplus, amid the rise in demand for such products due to COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:21 IST
Emami to turn Boroplus 'all-season' brand with launch of hand

FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday said it has advanced its plans to foray into personal hygiene portfolio by a year, under its flagship brand Boroplus, amid the rise in demand for such products due to COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said it wishes to transform Boroplus, which is largely a winter skincare product, to an all-year brand with a new range of soap and hand wash, thus reducing the company's dependence on seasonality.

"We had planned to turn Boroplus into an all-season brand in the first quarter of 2021-22 to leverage strong brand recall, and personal hygiene is a natural extension. That plan had been brought ahead and implemented," Emami director Priti Sureka told PTI over phone. The new portfolio will fuel the brand's growth at 14- 15 per cent in the current fiscal.

The Kolkata-based consumer goods giant recently launched an anti-germ hand sanitiser, one of the essential commodities amid the COVID-19 pandemic "Bath soap and liquid hand wash were part of the expansion plan. Sanitiser, however, is a product of emerging opportunity," Sureka maintained. She remained optimistic about garnering Rs 80-100 crore revenue from the new hygiene category under Boroplus, which is a power brand for Emami. The brand accounts for 17 per cent of total revenue.

Emami reported Rs 1,929 crore sales from April- December 2019 period (nine months of 2019-20 fiscal). The new products, meant for all seasons, will be rolled out within a week for pan India distribution.

With the recent launch of Aloe Vera gel, Boroplus has four products in its portfolio basket, and the three additional ones will push the figure to seven. Emami recently said that restrictions on movement in various states had affected the supply chain from mid-March, even before the imposition of the lockdown.

The skincare major also said that operations until the first fortnight of April witnessed significant disruptions, affecting the pre-season sale of the company's summer products. "The company's healthcare range has been witnessing a steady demand for its immunity boosting products. The discretionary and personal care products are also slowly witnessing a recovery in demand," it had added.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Carzonrent appoints Sudarshan S Sarma as CEO

Car rental company Carzonrent India on Thursday said it has appointed Sudarshan S Sarma as its Chief Executive Officer. Until recently, he was the Industry Lead - Automotive at Facebook. In a career spanning over 15 years, Sarma has also...

NZ underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded

A massive joint effort between New Zealand Government agencies, employers, and the Vanuatu Government is underway to repatriate over 1000 Vanuatu nationals stranded in New Zealand, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Defence Ministe...

Singer Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103 - PA Media

Singer Vera Lynn, who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and more recently during the coronavirus pandemic with her song Well Meet Again, has died at the age of 103, British media reported on Thursday.Known as the Force...

Sharp learning curve for bosses as WFH goes global

Two weeks into the coronavirus lockdown and Sergei Holmeckis, a boss at Deutsche Telekoms Czech operations in the city of Brno, was frustrated with staff video calls. His team didnt like turning on their cameras and the discussion was stilt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020