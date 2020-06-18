Carzonrent appoints Sudarshan S Sarma as CEO

Car rental company Carzonrent India on Thursday said it has appointed Sudarshan S Sarma as its Chief Executive Officer. Until recently, he was the Industry Lead - Automotive at Facebook. In a career spanning over 15 years, Sarma has also worked with Google as the Head of Industry-automotive and General Motors in channel and institutional sales roles.

“Sarma has an exceptional leadership track record, strong industry partnerships and deep strategic expertise in scaling technology-led businesses,” Carzonrent India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv K Vij said in a statement. He also comes with proven experience to help in driving our growth through technology disruption and world-class mobility solutions, he added.

"Having spent most of my career working with the auto industry, I see the potential of alternate mobility solutions in the future and the leadership role Carzonrent has played in this direction. I look forward to working on the next phase of growth," Sarma said..