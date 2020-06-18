Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carzonrent appoints Sudarshan S Sarma as CEO

In a career spanning over 15 years, Sarma has also worked with Google as the Head of Industry-automotive and General Motors in channel and institutional sales roles. “Sarma has an exceptional leadership track record, strong industry partnerships and deep strategic expertise in scaling technology-led businesses,” Carzonrent India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv K Vij said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:37 IST
Carzonrent appoints Sudarshan S Sarma as CEO

Car rental company Carzonrent India on Thursday said it has appointed Sudarshan S Sarma as its Chief Executive Officer. Until recently, he was the Industry Lead - Automotive at Facebook. In a career spanning over 15 years, Sarma has also worked with Google as the Head of Industry-automotive and General Motors in channel and institutional sales roles.

“Sarma has an exceptional leadership track record, strong industry partnerships and deep strategic expertise in scaling technology-led businesses,” Carzonrent India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv K Vij said in a statement. He also comes with proven experience to help in driving our growth through technology disruption and world-class mobility solutions, he added.

"Having spent most of my career working with the auto industry, I see the potential of alternate mobility solutions in the future and the leadership role Carzonrent has played in this direction. I look forward to working on the next phase of growth," Sarma said..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar performed in Patna

The last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar, who lost his life in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley on June 15-16, were performed in Bihars Maner area on Thursday. People gathered in large numbers to attend the last rites...

Poles turn to rustic bolt-holes at home to escape COVID-19

As summer begins and the lockdown eases, more Poles are shunning foreign resorts and are opting instead for holidays in remote rural settings at home, perhaps a forest tent or a lakeside cottage far from tourist crowds and COVID-19.When Mal...

Can’t work in something that is regressive: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen says she cannot be a part of something regressive as an actor and thats why web series Aarya, which marks her return to mainstream acting after a decade, appealed to her. The actor said she had offers prior to the show but th...

Suven Pharma posts Q4 net profit of Rs 74.18 cr

Drug firm Suven Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 74.18 crore for the quarter ended March&#160;31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 74.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020