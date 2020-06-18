Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Prudential declares 15 pc more bonus at Rs 788 cr

All participating policies inforce as of March 2020 are eligible for bonus, which will be added to their guaranteed maturity or death benefit and help get one step closer to achieving the financial goals of policyholders.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:47 IST
ICICI Prudential declares 15 pc more bonus at Rs 788 cr

Leading private sector life insurer ICICI Prudential has announced a 15 per cent higher bonus payout in FY2019-20, totalling Rs 788 crore. This is the 14th consecutive year of bonus payout by the insurer to its policyholders, and the current payout will benefit 9 lakh customers, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

A bonus from an insurer is the share of profit generated by the company's participating policyholders' funds. All participating policies inforce as of March 2020 are eligible for bonus, which will be added to their guaranteed maturity or death benefit and help get one step closer to achieving the financial goals of policyholders. N S Kannan, the managing director & chief executive of ICICI Prudential Life said the Rs 788 crore declared for 2019-20 is higher by 15 per cent over FY2018-19, will take them a step closer to achieving their financial goals. For FY2019-20, the company, the first private life insurer to cross the Rs 1-trillion assets-mark, had a claims settlement ratio of 97.8 per cent, took around 1.59 days to settle genuine claims and 99 per cent of claims were settled electronically. As of March 2020, the company had an AUM of Rs 1,52,968 crore and a total sum assured of around Rs 14.80 lakh crore.

ICICI Prudential counter was trading down 0.23 per cent at Rs 395.40 on BSE against the index Sesnex gaining over 1.9 per cent at 1440 hrs..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar performed in Patna

The last rites of Havaldar Sunil Kumar, who lost his life in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley on June 15-16, were performed in Bihars Maner area on Thursday. People gathered in large numbers to attend the last rites...

Poles turn to rustic bolt-holes at home to escape COVID-19

As summer begins and the lockdown eases, more Poles are shunning foreign resorts and are opting instead for holidays in remote rural settings at home, perhaps a forest tent or a lakeside cottage far from tourist crowds and COVID-19.When Mal...

Can’t work in something that is regressive: Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen says she cannot be a part of something regressive as an actor and thats why web series Aarya, which marks her return to mainstream acting after a decade, appealed to her. The actor said she had offers prior to the show but th...

Suven Pharma posts Q4 net profit of Rs 74.18 cr

Drug firm Suven Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 74.18 crore for the quarter ended March&#160;31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 74.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020