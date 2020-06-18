Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) buys 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore: Company statement

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) buys 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore said Company in a statement. Earlier Global alternative asset firm TPG has bought 0.93 per cent stake in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's digital arm Jio Platforms for Rs 4,546.80 crore

With this the company has raised Rs 1.02 lakh crore from global technology investors, the company said in a statement.