Akshaya unveils IKEA furnished houses to boost demand

Chennai, Jun 18 (PTI): Real estate developer Akshaya on Thursday announced that customers opting to purchase residential properties from them would have the ability to furnish their homes with products supplied by Swedish furniture maker IKEA. The service would be available for fully-furnished, customisable ready to move in two and three BHK residences offered by the company, an official said here.

The two and three BHK home buyers would also receive 'free' IKEA furnishings worth Rs four lakh and Rs five lakh, respectively. "...we have always strived to offer the best solution to every home-buyer. This endeavour to offer IKEA products along with our homes is another step towards that...," company Chairman T Chitty Babu said.

He said the initiative would meet the dreams of young home-buyers by offering them aesthetically designed, stylish and sophisticated homes. Customers opting to purchase IKEA furnished projects can take up a visit to the company's project in Old Mahabalipuram Road (IT Corridor)- Kelambakkam comprising two and three BHK residences priced at Rs 37.42 lakh and Rs 49.44 lakh, respectively.

IKEA India Country business manager, Alan Mackenzie said, "we would like to be part of everyday life at home..we are happy to be reaching many more people as part of new homes by Akshaya." As per the tie-up, Akshaya would present a choice of 12 packages conceived by IKEA to home-buyers and offer the flexibility of organising their living according to their preferences.