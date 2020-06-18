Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muthoot Finance shares zoom nearly 18 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Muthoot Finance (MFIN) on Thursday jumped nearly 18 per cent after the company reported a 52.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit in March 2020 quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:14 IST
Muthoot Finance shares zoom nearly 18 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Muthoot Finance (MFIN) on Thursday jumped nearly 18 per cent after the company reported a 52.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit in March 2020 quarter. The scrip zoomed 17.71 per cent to close at Rs 1,177.30 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 19.99 per cent to Rs 1,200.20 -- its 52-week high.

On the NSE, shares of the company jumped 16.07 per cent to settle at Rs 1,160.30 per unit. The company's market valuation also rose by Rs 7,103.12 crore to Rs 47,214.12 crore on the BSE.   In terms of volume, 8.60 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 1.80 crore on the NSE. MFIN on Wednesday reported a 52.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 835.78 crore in March 2020 quarter due to higher demand for gold loans.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 548.56 crore during the corresponding January-March quarter of fiscal ended March 2019. Performance for the last year has been good for the company because of strong performance of the gold loan business, it said.

MFIN's total income during March quarter of FY20 rose to Rs 2,633.58 crore from Rs 2,088.84 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.  PTI SUM RUJ RUJ.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

British, Australian PMs agree investigation into origins of coronavirus outbreak needed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the need for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak with his Australian counterpart, Downing Street said on Thursday. The leaders discussed the coronavirus pa...

NRDC licenses manufacturing know-how of a PPE Suit to five MSME clients

National Research Development Corporation NRDC has licensed the manufacturing know-how of a PPE Suit being named as NavRakshak to five MSME clients Ms Greenfield Vintrade Pvt Ltd Kolkata, Ms Vaishnavi Global Pvt Ltd Mumbai, Ms Bharat Silks ...

Kremlin dismisses "absurd" UK accusations Russia is exploiting coronavirus opportunities

The Kremlin on Thursday described accusations by Britain that Russia, along with China and Iran, was looking to exploit opportunities created by the coronavirus, as absurd. We categorically disagree with such statements, said Kremlin spokes...

Soccer-Former Barca assistant Unzue diagnosed with neurological disorder

Former Barcelona assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue has announced he has the rare neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS. Speaking at a news conference at Barcas Camp Nou stadium on Thursday, Unzue, 53, re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020