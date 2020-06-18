Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tackling COVID-19 needs boldness that never before seen in Africa: ECA chief

Ms Songwe said 51 percent of Africa’s growth is in the services sector and requires technology, raising the need for member States to move with speed to address crippling internet issues across the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:10 IST
Tackling COVID-19 needs boldness that never before seen in Africa: ECA chief
Ms Songwe said recent consultations with African youth had revealed clearly their hunger and thirst to participate in decision-making processes so they can help bring change through innovation. Image Credit: Flickr / UNIDO

Tackling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic effectively to ensure Africa grows back and builds back better in the aftermath of COVID-19 requires boldness never before seen on the continent, says Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Speaking during an African Youth Ministers consultative meeting on COVID-19 on Wednesday, Ms Songwe, quoting the late American civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., said Africa needs to remain awake and help find solutions to the pandemic as restrictions put in place to curtail the virus begin to be eased.

"This is a time to be bold. It is a time when we need to come together to ask if we are responding to the call of the youth," she said.

"Today our very survival depends on our ability to stay awake, to adjust to new ideas, to remain vigilant and to face the challenge of change. No time ever in our history have we been at such a crossroads where we have both a health pandemic and an economic recession on the continent."

Ms Songwe said 51 percent of Africa's growth is in the services sector and requires technology, raising the need for member States to move with speed to address crippling internet issues across the continent.

"We cannot grow back and build back better without enough access to technology for our youth who are the innovators. They are the ones who will find the solutions for tomorrow for us. My plea to you as ministers of youth is please join us, work with us and together let us implement the African Digital Transformation Strategy and increase access, affordability, stability and reliability of the internet system so that many other things can begin to fall into place," she said.

Ms Songwe said recent consultations with African youth had revealed clearly their hunger and thirst to participate in decision-making processes so they can help bring change through innovation.

"But they need our institutions to come along and to respond to them and to ensure that together we can deliver this future that we have so long wanted – an Africa that we want," she said.

Ms Songwe implored the youth ministers to work with their colleagues in ICT and education ministries to ensure curricula is in line with the job market, inequalities in access to school are removed, and that broadband internet access is available for all.

"The cost of internet across Africa is very high. It cannot be what creates the jobs for our youth. We need to be able to provide the youth with access to affordable, accessible and reliable technology that works," she said.

Ms Songwe also implored African leaders to sign the protocol on the free movement of persons saying this would greatly aid the youth who want to move across the continent, especially to innovation hubs in countries such as Kenya or Rwanda.

"We do not want our youth to continue to die in the oceans. We want them to find relief and fulfilment on our own continent. So hopefully as we work with you ministers of youth, you can help us help the African Union build this Africa we want by being part of this group that continues to ask and clamour for better access to technology not because we want access to technology but because with technology our girls will stay at school instead of getting married; because with technology we can continue to trade our goods even if we cannot travel and because with technology we are able to embrace this new world that we see today," added Ms Songwe.

Zambia's Youth, Sport and Child Development Minister, Emmanuel Mulenga, in opening remarks to the meeting, said the onus is on African nations to build an environment that will provide the youth with opportunities that support their dreams and aspirations.

"As member states, we need to prioritise our efforts in order to minimise and mitigate the impact of the virus on the young people as they represent the most vulnerable population who have not been spared from the challenges caused by the virus," he said.

"The challenges confronting our young people today will require them to be dynamic, patriotic and having the welfare of their communities at heart."

Ms Aya Chebbi, AU Youth Envoy, Ms Julitta Onabanjo, UNFPA Deputy Executive Director, Ms Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, and Ms Sarah Anyang Agbor, African Union Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology, also spoke during the opening session in support of initiatives to assist Africa's youth during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pak will try to infiltrate more terrorists into J&K in view of Ladakh standoff: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir&#160;Police chief Dilbag Singh on Thursday warned that Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists and also give impetus to violence in the Kashmir Valley and elsewhere in view of the standoff between the armies of Ind...

SA Rugby hopes Cheetahs and Southern Kings play in end of Guinness PRO14

The Toyota Cheetahs and Isuzu Southern Kings will continue to work closely with SA Rugby SARugby.co.za and the South African government in the coming months after plans were announced on Thursday that the Guinness PRO14 plans to resume in a...

Observe this Yoga Day at home: PM

Ahead of the sixth International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to observe the day from the confines of their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting that this years theme is Yoga at home and Yoga with...

Wirecard scrambles to find missing $2.1 billion as loan crunch looms

Wirecards auditor has refused to sign off its 2019 accounts over a missing 2.1 billion, sending its shares down more than 60 as the German payments firm warned the delay could cause billions in loans to be called in as early as Friday. EY w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020