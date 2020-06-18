Left Menu
Pharmaceutical majors Cipla and Roche Products India said on Thursday they have entered into an agreement to provide better access to innovative medicines for patients in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:09 IST
Cipla expands partnership with Roche Pharma to improve access for oncology medicines
Cipla has 46 manufacturing sites around the world producing over 50 dosage forms and 1,500 products. Image Credit: ANI

Pharmaceutical majors Cipla and Roche Products India said on Thursday they have entered into an agreement to provide better access to innovative medicines for patients in India. Under the agreement, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of Roche Pharma's key trademark oncology drugs Trastuzumab (Herclon), Bevacizumab (Avastin) and Rituximab (Ristova).

Roche and Cipla had previously entered into a similar agreement in February 2018 for the promotion and distribution of Tocilizumab (Actemra) and other products. "Enabling access to high-quality life-saving treatments is core to our purpose of 'Caring for Life.' We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Roche towards bringing innovative oncology medications to India," said Nikhil Chopra, Executive Vice President and CEO for India Business at Cipla.

V Simpson Emmanuel, General Manager for Roche Products India, said: "This deal will ensure that our focus on providing Roche innovations in India remains steadfast in this portfolio and we will keep on collaborating with the relevant stakeholders in Indian healthcare system to ensure better outcomes for patients." (ANI)

