Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-dumping duty on calculators from Malaysia to help domestic industry: Ajanata Orpat

Patel said that there is no central agency to scrutinise the quality of imported items in the country, and added that the domestic industry should relentlessly focus on local production, expansion of supply chain and improving the quality of products as it would further shoot up demand in India. According to Patel, the Indian calculator market is estimated to be around Rs 1,000 crore and in this, 90 per cent of the market is dominated by foreign players from China, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:57 IST
Anti-dumping duty on calculators from Malaysia to help domestic industry: Ajanata Orpat

The government's decision to impose anti-dumping duty on imports of electronic calculators from Malaysia will help in pushing the growth of the domestic industry, Gujarat-based Ajanta-Orpat said on Thursday. Earlier this month, India announced USD 0.92 per piece anti-dumping duty on calculators for a period of five years with a view to guard domestic industry from cheap inbound shipments.

Ajanta LLP had filed the application before the commerce ministry for imposition of the anti-dumping duty on imports from Malaysia. Ajanta-Orpat Group Director Nevil Patel said: "Though we won the first step but this (dumping) issue will prevail because (certain) importers import this kind of products to smaller ports, where they somehow manage to take out these products." He said the government should come out with guidelines to stop clearance of dumped goods at smaller ports. Patel said that there is no central agency to scrutinise the quality of imported items in the country, and added that the domestic industry should relentlessly focus on local production, expansion of supply chain and improving the quality of products as it would further shoot up demand in India.

According to Patel, the Indian calculator market is estimated to be around Rs 1,000 crore and in this, 90 per cent of the market is dominated by foreign players from China, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. "Share of domestic calculator industry is only 10 per cent and the rest is driven by Chinese import from Thailand. India has a treaty with Thailand due to that we are not able to stop Thailand products which are basically made in China, but shown as Thailand products,” he told PTI.

All calculator makers in India were almost on the verge of closing business due to Chinese products and tax evasion, Patel said. In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in the domestic market.

Dumping impacts the price of that product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi proposes framework to end standoff between allies in southern Yemen -sources

Saudi Arabia has proposed a framework to end the latest standoff in southern Yemen between nominal allies under a Saudi-led coalition, three sources said, as violence escalates with the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in the north of the count...

I always wanted to be a heroine: ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ star Srishti Shrivastava

Actor Srishti Shrivastava, the sassy Guddo of Gulabo Sitabo, cannot remember a time when she did not want to become a heroine, a dream equally shared by her Bollywood-loving family. Like many aspiring actors trying to make a place for thems...

Shah favours unified Delhi-NCR strategy for COVID-19, says capital can't be separated from suburbs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday favoured a unified strategy for Delhi and NCR to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and said the suburbs like Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad cant be separated from the national capital in this battle. Sh...

Harsimrat calls UP CM, raises issue of Sikh farmers’ eviction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that no injustice will be done to the Sikh farmer families facing eviction from their lands in Bijnore, Rampur and Lakhimpur in the state, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020