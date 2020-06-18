Angel fund's each scheme an independent investment vehicle: Sebi 

Markets regulator Sebi has said each scheme of an angel fund is an independent investment vehicle with its own set of investors. It further said investors in angel fund have the option to selectively participate in investment schemes as each investment being a separate one. In addition, investors will be considered investors of only those specific schemes for which they have given approval.

The clarifications have been given as a part of informal guidance sought by Ankur Fincon Management Pvt Ltd with regard to certain provisions of Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) norms. Ankur Fincon Management sought guidance whether the intent of the angel fund framework is to provide option to investors to selectively participate in each scheme of the angel fund and if each scheme is an independent investment vehicle.

Following this, Sebi said AIF norms require manager of an angel fund to obtain undertaking of angel investors confirming their approval before investing the funds of investors in any venture capital undertaking. Therefore, as far as investment in angel fund is concerned, investors may selectively participate in each scheme of the angel funds, it added. "Further, each scheme of an angel fund is an independent scheme, with its own set of investors, who have approved to be part of such scheme," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

For the purpose of compliance with Sebi's AIF norms, the investor would be ring-fenced from other investment schemes for which he has not given approval. An angel fund can launch schemes after filing term sheets with Sebi containing material information like name of the scheme, name of the investee company, number of investors and total capital committed by investors. Noting that this position is based on the information furnished, Sebi said, "different facts or conditions might lead to a different interpretation".

"This letter does not express a decision of the board on the question referred," the regulator added..