Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-EU must engage in lithium standards or lose to China, EU's Breton says

"It is in our interest to give European companies a competitive advantage by making sure that international standards are in line with ours – whether they are ready or in the making," Breton said. France and Germany last month agreed jointly to invest up to 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) to make electric vehicle batteries, taking on the United States and China.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:38 IST
EXCLUSIVE-EU must engage in lithium standards or lose to China, EU's Breton says

EU industry chief Thierry Breton has urged EU governments to be more active in setting global standards for ultralight battery metal lithium, key to many strategic industries and electric cars, or cede technological advantage to China.

Breton's warning underlines the European Commission's concern as China seeks to increase its influence in setting standards for a metal crucial to the bloc's electric car and green energy ambitions, involving major companies such as Volkswagen, PSA and Siemens. His warning comes ahead of a June 24-25 vote by the International Organisation for Standardisation's (ISO) technical management board on a Chinese proposal to set up a committee on lithium standards. China has proposed itself as the secretariat.

The standards would cover lithium mining, extraction, testing, analysis and conversion to useful lithium compounds, such as for use in lithium-ion batteries. "The EU's key trading partners are very active in developing international standards in key markets to protect and increase their competitive advantage," Breton said in a letter to industry ministers in the 27 EU countries and seen by Reuters.

"We need to be vigilant about such processes which can, without the right engagement, unintentionally harm our economic competitiveness and technological leadership," he said. "It is in our interest to give European companies a competitive advantage by making sure that international standards are in line with ours – whether they are ready or in the making," Breton said.

France and Germany last month agreed jointly to invest up to 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) to make electric vehicle batteries, taking on the United States and China. Breton said the Commission would ask the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) and the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC) to monitor work on new lithium standards.

Acknowledged as the 21st century energy metal, lithium can be used in applications including glass, petrochemical, metallurgy and in the battery, energy, aerospace and nuclear industries. ($1 = 0.8903 euros)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

UK says EU trade deal will be difficult if no progress before October

Britain warned the European Union on Thursday that it would be difficult to conclude a Brexit free trade deal by the end of the year unless broad agreement had been reached by October.Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but talks have so far mad...

Bengaluru deploys surveillance team to keep eye on travellers coming from other states

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP has deployed a COVID-19 infection control surveillance team to look after travellers coming from other states. Those coming to Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural Districts must undergo a 14-day home ...

Delhi commences COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

The Delhi government commenced COVID-19 testing through rapid antigen methodology at 169 centres in and around containment zones of the city on Thursday. A total of 341 teams were involved in the rapid-antigen testing that makes results ava...

NEWSLETTER

COVID-19 death toll rises to 518 in West Bengal with 12 more fatalities 435 new cases push tally to 12,735 State health bulletin....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020