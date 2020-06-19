Left Menu
Lincoln Agritech receives $290k funding to create wool-based PPE masks

The resulting products will reduce dependence on overseas producers, particularly during high-demand pandemic events, as well as decreasing the environmental impact of PPE use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-06-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 08:32 IST
Dr Rob Kelly, New Materials Group Manager at Lincoln Agritech, said that wool was an ideal material for the filtration and binding needed to develop PPE, but its coarse structure could present limitations. Image Credit: Pexels

Lincoln Agritech, a research and development company owned by Lincoln University, has received $290,000 in government funding to create biodegradable wool-based PPE masks for the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The 18-month research programme is using patented technology from the Wool Research Organisation (WRONZ) to change the physical format of the fibre and improve its absorption and virus-neutralising properties, making the masks both highly effective and environmentally sustainable.

Funding for the programme comes from the $13.57m COVID Innovation Acceleration fund (CIAF), announced by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) in March as a means of boosting New Zealand's ability to respond to current and future pandemics.

Dr Rob Kelly, New Materials Group Manager at Lincoln Agritech, said that wool was an ideal material for the filtration and binding needed to develop PPE, but its coarse structure could present limitations.

"This research will use newly-developed technology that completely changes the physical form of the wool fibre, creating the light, paper-like membranes that look and feel much more like the PPE masks we typically see mass-produced."

Dr Kelly said the new format also enhanced the absorbency and binding properties of wool, making the fibre even more suitable for PPE use.

"Achieving this with an abundant, sustainable material seemed an appropriate way for New Zealand to respond now and prepare itself for the future."

Lincoln Agritech has established its wool research and product development capability over several years of partnership with the wool industry through WRONZ, Wool Industry Research Ltd (WRONZ's research subsidiary) and MBIE.

The programme is consistent with WRONZ's strategic intent for the crossbred wool industry to establish new markets in areas not previously accessible to wool, due to constraints on physical structure, price, or performance.

Lincoln Agritech will work closely with WRONZ and local manufacturers, including Christchurch-based FibreTech, with assistance from Auckland filter experts, Lanaco.

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

