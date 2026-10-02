Soccer-Union of Arab FA's expresses support for Infantino

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 11:28 IST
Soccer-Union of Arab FA's expresses support for Infantino

The Union of Arab Football ​Associations (UAFA) expressed its support ​for FIFA President Gianni ‌Infantino after ​a board meeting in Jeddah on Thursday. Six heads of Arab associations, including Qatar ‌and 2030 World Cup co-hosts Morocco, had previously announced their backing for Infantino in August.

Infantino, who is seeking re-election in March, has faced ‌growing opposition since his bid in July to sell a ‌stake in FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, which he was forced to abandon. In a statement issued after its 81st board meeting, UAFA, which represents ⁠22 ​Arab associations, welcomed ⁠FIFA's recent efforts to strengthen cooperation with national, regional and continental football ⁠bodies.

It also offered its support for Infantino, saying the Swiss had "strengthened unity ​across the global football community". The statement comes after the Gulf ⁠Football Federation, which represents eight national associations, also publicly backed Infantino on Tuesday.

On ⁠Wednesday, ​the Swiss Football Association became the latest FA to withdraw its support for Infantino's re-election bid. European football's governing ⁠body UEFA has pledged to present a rival candidate before the November ⁠deadline. Last week, ⁠Infantino wrote to FIFA's 211 member associations proposing an independent review of the governing body's decision-making ‌processes.

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