Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar ekes weekly gain as infections sap confidence; EU Summit awaited

The dollar headed for its best week in a month on Friday, as a resurgence in coronavirus cases knocked confidence in a rapid economic recovery and drove investors to the safety of the world's reserve currency. Geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula, in the Himalayas and between China and its trading partners have also dented the mood, and the balance of risks kept moves modest in Asia.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 10:17 IST
FOREX-Dollar ekes weekly gain as infections sap confidence; EU Summit awaited
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar headed for its best week in a month on Friday, as a resurgence in coronavirus cases knocked confidence in a rapid economic recovery and drove investors to the safety of the world's reserve currency.

Geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula, in the Himalayas and between China and its trading partners have also dented the mood, and the balance of risks kept moves modest in Asia. The dollar traded near a two-week high against a basket of currencies and has gained about 0.3% for the week, not much but enough to mark its largest weekly rise since mid-May.

The strength - and the drivers behind it - has stalled a rally in the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars, which have both spent the week rangebound. "The bulls need new news and inspiration to push prices higher. That inspiration isn't readily available," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his threat to cut ties with China, a day after the first high-level talks between the countries in months amid souring relations. The meeting, between top diplomats in Hawaii, was inconclusive though a senior U.S. participant said China had committed to sticking with the trade deal the two parties agreed in January.

Also in focus for markets was an uptick in coronavirus cases in many U.S. states this week, along with rising hospitalizations, reflecting a troubling national trend that has seen daily infection numbers climbing after more than a month of declines. More than 150 new cases have also been detected in Beijing since last week, unnerving investors wary about a return of global lockdowns as it prompted a lift in the city's alert level and a reintroduction of travel curbs.

The Aussie, which has rocketed almost 25% from March lows, has turned more sedate over recent sessions and only made very marginal gains on Friday, rising 0.1% to $0.6861 despite a record surge in retail sales to pre-virus levels. The kiwi slipped to $0.6407, its lowest since Monday. The safe-haven Japanese yen firmed a fraction to 106.90 per dollar.

"This state of play could potentially extend into the early part of next week as markets continue to reassess the risks of second-wave COVID-19 infection vs progress on vaccine development," analysts at Maybank in Singapore said in a note. Elsewhere, the British pound sat a fraction above a two-week low at $1.2432, under pressure as investors fretted that the Bank of England may not be planning enough bond buying to support confidence through 2021.

EU SUMMIT IN FOCUS Market attention now turns to a European Union summit beginning at 0800 GMT where bloc leaders are trying to navigate regional divisions to deliver a 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund.

The euro, which was steady at $1.1212 in Asian trade, has lost about 1.3% of its value against the dollar since Tuesday as questions grow about whether the plan can be realized. "Any sense of disappointment on the virus recovery plan should see the pair breach 1.1200 convincingly, and open the path towards 1.1050," said Terence Wu, an FX strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

"All bearish bets will be off if cohesion is shown over the virus recovery front." Investors are also keeping a wary eye on Australian trade ties, as relations strain with its biggest trading partner, China, over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

A "sophisticated state-based actor" has been attempting to hack a wide range of Australian organizations for months and had stepped up its efforts recently, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday. Reuters reported Canberra had determined in March last year that China was responsible for a hacking attack on Australia's parliament. Australia never publicly identified that source of the attack and China denied it was responsible.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Lovers reunite over favourite foods as Singapore eases virus lockdown

Singaporeans headed to restaurants to reunite with lovers and friends on Friday as the city-state lifted restrictions on socializing and dining out after more than two months of lockdown. Many residents have been forbidden from mixing with ...

Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult board sci-fi comedy ‘Alpha Gang’

Hollywood actors Nicholas Hoult, Jon Hamm, and Andrea Riseborough are set to star in the sci-fi comedy Alpha Gang, from director duo David and Nathan Zellner. The film also features Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mackenzie Davis, Sofia Boutella and ...

Eyeing series against India and SA, England's women cricketers to return to training on Monday

Hopeful of a womens tri-series involving India and South Africa going ahead later this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB has announced that 24 of its players will return to individual training from June 22. The India womens team...

Inter Miami player tests positive for COVID 19

Inter Miami says one of its players has tested positive for the coronavirus, making it five MLS teams with at least one player in that situationThe player was not identified. The team says it is working directly with local infectious diseas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020