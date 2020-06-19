Tata Power to develop 100 MW solar project in Maharashtra

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) said on Friday that it has received a letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) to develop a 100-megawatt solar project in Maharashtra. The energy will be supplied to MSEDCL under a power purchase agreement valid for 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date. The company won this capacity in a bid announced by MSEDCL under phase five in December last year.

The project is required to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the power purchase agreement. The plant is expected to generate about 240 million units of energy per year and will annually offset nearly 240 million kg of CO2. CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha with this award, the cumulative capacity of company's renewables will be 3,557 megawatt of which 2,637 megawatt is operational and 920 megawatt is under implementation, including 100 megawatt won under this letter of award. (ANI)