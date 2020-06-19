Mumbai's Most Loved Ethnic Wear Brand, KALKI Fashion Introduces Their New 'Video Shopping Experience'

Customers can shop their favorite KALKI Fashion ethnic outfits through their Video Shopping Appointments MUMBAI, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The master of fashion fantasies, KALKI Fashion has launched its new virtual shopping experience at their flagship store, Santacruz which is now open every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday from 11.00 am to 7.30 pm. Titled as the 'Video Shopping Experience', the feature immerses customers virtually in tastefully hand-decorated designs displayed at the store where they can browse and purchase the pieces along with their In-store stylist. A Remote Shopping Experience In order to avoid physical social contact, & till the commute goes back to normal; the Mumbai ethnic fashion brand encourages everyone a safe shopping adventure. The customers can shop through KALKI Fashion's video shopping appointment that promises a real-time customer interaction and a seamless online shopping experience with an ultimate personal guidance & expert styling tips.

They have an expert styling team who are following proper safety procedures to prevent the spread of the virus & waiting to assist all the brides & bridal party virtually with their wonderful collection. How To Book A Video Shopping Appointment Offering virtual shopping appointments with their customers will allow one to shop and place orders using a live video chat. The customer can book an appointment with them over a WhatsApp Video Call, Face time or even on Zoom meetings; one can use this video chat service to connect remotely that promises to provide a one-on-one shopping experience by previewing their best of curated styles.

What Can One Expect One can book an appointment with KALKI Fashion to discuss the fit or specific details of the products along with the Chief In-store Master. Speaking to their expert stylists about the necessary needs will help one find an outfit that suits them better than the outfit they imagined about. The brand's aim is to personalize the shopping experience to help the customers find exactly what they are looking for. A lot of their customers and followers are already in tune with the video shopping trend. Their customer service agents, Sales representatives, the best store personnel & super trendy stylists are already interacting individually with a lot of customers for tailor-made experiences with product display, product comparison, styling tips and hacks in store.

Awesome Response On Social Media LIVE Postings Using the LIVE feature on Instagram is a great way to engage with the customers; the brand is going LIVE with renowned Celebrity Stylists who experienced the whole virtual shopping tour with their in-house KALKI Stylist. They also had a guest Fashion Stylist, Bharat Gupta who consulted 3 Real Brides on KALKI Fashion's Instagram LIVE and successfully assisted them with their wedding outfit queries by showing them the in-store displayed outfits. Click here to view the sessions for better understanding. No-Hassel Access KALKI Fashion's 'Video Shopping Experience' comes with a super easy access with no need for customer to login or download apps instead simply click on the link and book an appointment.

For In store Appointment: +91-7290052554 For Video Shopping Appointment: +91-9920012474 Visit them on www.kalkifashion.com for more details. About KALKI Born in Mumbai, India in 2007, KALKI evokes the very spirit of the city it was founded in. Anupstart, innovative, and dynamic brand – KALKI – offers the best of contemporary, ethnic Indian fashion and fusion-wear styles. Staying true to the brand's unique promise of premium and wearable fashion, KALKI unveils fresh collections and all-new designs throughout the fashion calendar. KALKI's design and aesthetic sensibility seeks inspiration from all walks of life- be it the beauty of nature and heritage in art, architecture and culture, intricate creations, and the modern world to the home-bound handloom traditions of India.

Website: www.kalkifashion.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193494/Video_Shopping_at_KALKI_Fashion.jpg PWR PWR.