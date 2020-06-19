Left Menu
Thomas Cook India Q4 net loss at Rs 14 cr

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.90 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 mainly on account of COVID-19 pandemic. The company posted a profit of Rs 13.08 crore in the year-ago period, Thomas Cook India said in a late night regulatory filing on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 13:16 IST
Thomas Cook India Q4 net loss at Rs 14 cr

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.90 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 mainly on account of COVID-19 pandemic. The company posted a profit of Rs 13.08 crore in the year-ago period, Thomas Cook India said in a late night regulatory filing on Thursday. Total income from operations stood at Rs 1,109.02 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,437.77 crore in the same period a year ago, it added. For 2019-20, the company reported a net loss of Rs 17.65 crore. It logged a profit of Rs 88.83 crore in the previous financial year, Thomas Cook said. Total income from operations stood at Rs 6,948.30 crore in the last fiscal. It was Rs 6,718.69 crore in 2018-19, it added. “The global pandemic which the world continues to deal with over the past few months has challenged all of us - especially, those of us in the travel sector. Our immediate focus obviously has been on cost optimization and cash conservation across various aspects of business," Thomas Cook (India) Chairman and MD Madhavan Menon said. Shares of Thomas Cook India were trading at Rs 29.05 per scrip on BSE, up 3.75 per cent from the previous close.

