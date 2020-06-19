Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 1.6 to Rs 832.9 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for June delivery moved up by Rs 1.6, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 832.9 per 10 kg in 7,240 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for July delivery rose by Rs 5.9 , or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 828.3 per 10 kg in 26,635 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.