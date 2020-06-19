Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise, Russian markets gain on rate cut hopes

Emerging market stocks were set for weekly gains on Friday as investors looked to monetary stimulus to fuel a post-coronavirus recovery, while markets awaited a Russian central bank meeting at which a cut in interest rates is widely anticipated.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 14:58 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise, Russian markets gain on rate cut hopes

Emerging market stocks were set for weekly gains on Friday as investors looked to monetary stimulus to fuel a post-coronavirus recovery, while markets awaited a Russian central bank meeting at which a cut in interest rates is widely anticipated. The MSCI's index of emerging market stocks rose 0.6% and was set to add about 1.4% for the week after actions by major central banks, which has inspired some confidence in equities.

Bourses in China and India provided the most support to the MSCI index on Friday, while Turkish stocks led gains in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with a rise of about 1%. "If interest rates persist at current levels, global equity risk premiums could fall another 80–100bps over the next six months, supporting further upside," Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer, Global Wealth Management at UBS, wrote.

Russian stocks rose about 1%, while the rouble added 0.4% ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut. Elvira Nabiullina, the Russian central bank governor, has said it would consider a sharp cut "among other options" to support the economy through the coronavirus crisis.

"We believe the central bank will likely cut the policy rate by 100bps, to 4.50%," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note. Developing world stocks have stuck to a tight trading range over the past week, similar to a range seen in April, where markets had rallied sharply from March-lows before sticking to a holding pattern for nearly two months.

Emerging market currencies were muted, as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections spurred safe haven demand for the U.S. dollar and gold. Turkey's lira lagged its regional peers, while in central Europe the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty weakened against the euro.

Poland's budget deficit rose to almost 26 billion zlotys at the end of May, from 18.9 billion in April, as the country ramps up spending to limit damage from the pandemic. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barring 2 TDP MLAs, others cast votes in RS polls in AP

Barring two of the opposition TDP, all other 173 MLAs of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly cast their votes on Friday to elect four members from the state to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election. Telugu Desam Legislature Party deputy leader K...

India reports record rise in coronavirus cases as major city locks down

India reported a record daily jump in the number of novel coronavirus cases on Friday as the southern city of Chennai locked down following fresh outbreaks there.Given Indias high population density, experts have long worried that a sustain...

Japan launches virus contact app, reopens clubs

Japan has launched a smartphone app that notifies users who have come into close contact with someone infected with the coronavirus. The COVID-19 Contact Confirming Application, or COCOA, was created by the Health Ministry using technology ...

South African choir adapts to COVID-19 by making new music

The dusty streets of rural South Africa are a far cry from the bright lights of Americas Got Talent, but thats where the members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir find themselves coping with the coronavirus pandemic. With an electrifying mix of voc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020