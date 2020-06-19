Left Menu
Cadila Healthcare Q4 net profit declines 15 pc at Rs 392 cr

Net profit of the company for the fiscal ended March this year was Rs 1,176.6 crore as against Rs 1,848.8 crore for the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said. The company's consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 14,253.1 crore for FY20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:46 IST
Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Friday reported a 14.82 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 391.90 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 460.1 crore for the corresponding period of 2018-19, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,752.1 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 3,732.8 crore for the same period year ago, it added. Net profit of the company for the fiscal ended March this year was Rs 1,176.6 crore as against Rs 1,848.8 crore for the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said.

The company's consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 14,253.1 crore for FY20. It was Rs 13,165.6 crore for FY19, it added.  Strengthening its regulatory pipeline, the company filed 30 additional abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) during the year with USFDA, taking the cumulative filings to 390. The company received 28 ANDA approvals during the year, taking the total to 282 product approvals, Cadila Healthcare said. "During the year, the company launched the oral anti-diabetic agent, Vinglyn (vildagliptin) and Vinglyn M (vildagliptin plus metformin) in India, Vinglyn is now one of the most affordable brands of vildagliptin for diabetic patients in India," it added.   Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 361.95 per scrip on the BSE, down 1 per cent over previous close.

