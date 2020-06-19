Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economists raise doubts over timing of economic revival in post-COVID-19 era

State Bank of India's chief economic advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh said the GDP for one quarter has been lost, amounting to Rs 40-50 lakh crore, due to the coronavirus crisis. "No amount of fiscal or monetary support will help recover that," he said, adding that the pandemic has come at a time when the economy was already in a recessionary mode.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:48 IST
Economists raise doubts over timing of economic revival in post-COVID-19 era

Economists on Friday expressed doubts over the timing of the economic revival in the post- COVID-19 era, saying that the pandemic has sauntered on stage when the slowdown had already begun. Rathin Roy, director of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, an autonomous research body, said declining consumption and investment is not matched by the increase in government spending.

"Neither the Reserve Bank of India nor the government can save the economy. The private agents will have to ensure that they will drive the economic growth and take the lead", Roy said at a webinar organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently said the economy is showing "green shoots" as the country emerges from the coronavirus lockdown.

Regarding the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by the government, Roy said the public sector banks have been asked to lend more. "The government has chosen the credit and monetary policy route to boost the economic growth rather than the fiscal mode," he said.

Roy said the issue of migrant workers will have an impact on the economic growth and availability of quality workers in the post-COVID-19 world will be a challenge. State Bank of India's chief economic advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh said the GDP for one quarter has been lost, amounting to Rs 40-50 lakh crore, due to the coronavirus crisis.

"No amount of fiscal or monetary support will help recover that," he said, adding that the pandemic has come at a time when the economy was already in a recessionary mode. Ghosh also said the issue of migrant workers due to the lockdown "has not been handled well".

He said the RBI has been proactive with its steps to revive the economy. "When the economy is contracting, more credit offtake will lead to bad asset quality, and this is where the fiscal policy will come into play," he added.

Rajat Kathuria, director and chief executive of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), another policy think-tank, said it is worrying that the unemployment is going up among the low- skill, uneducated and self-employed workers. He expressed hope that workers will return to their workplaces as there are little employment opportunities in rural areas.

According to him, India should invest more in creating a welfare state..

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malala, who took bullet for going to school, celebrates her degree from Oxford University

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner who once took a bullet for campaigning for girls education in Pakistan, was over the moon on Friday after completing her degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Britains prest...

Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in U.S. city that never sleeps

Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.Even in the city that never sleeps, weary New Yorkers in the first h...

West reluctant for 'dangerous' Taliban prisoners to be freed - sources

Western powers are backing the Afghan governments refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistans most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters. ...

Barring 2 TDP MLAs, others cast votes in RS polls in AP

Barring two of the opposition TDP, all other 173 MLAs of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly cast their votes on Friday to elect four members from the state to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election. Telugu Desam Legislature Party deputy leader K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020