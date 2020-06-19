Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lastmile Solutions Announces PackImpressions - The First Virtual Packaging and Printing Expo 2020

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 15:51 IST
Lastmile Solutions Announces PackImpressions - The First Virtual Packaging and Printing Expo 2020

The two-day virtual event is scheduled for July 17th & 18th, 2020 MUMBAI, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PackImpressions, one of the first virtual expo events for the Packaging and Printing industry to re-connect, re-group and explore the immense opportunities the world has to offer during these testing times of COVID-19. Lastmile Solutions brings a Virtual Expo, the closest one can get in connecting, showcasing, exploring and creating opportunities to overcome the challenges and grow ones business in the new normal. The two-day one-of-its-kind virtual event would highlight specific areas such as consumption behaviour, new marketing tools developed, policies, opportunities & growth in the current market and economy.

The PackImpressions virtual conference and knowledge will include panel discussions and knowledge exchange with the best in the industry on topics such as Packaging and Printing Industry in the post-COVID World, COVID-19 & China's Position as Supply Base to the World, COVID-19's Impact on CPG & Pharma Industry, The SME Perspective - Opportunities & Challenges, Innovating for Success, Safety in Packaging: The New Demands and the location challenge Some of the Panelists/speakers at the PackImpressions expo are as follows: Ravi Kiran, Ex CEO South East & South Asia, CEO specialist solutions Starcom MediaVest Group, Asia; Satyaki Rastogi ,General Manager, SIDBI; Naresh Khanna, Principal consultant at IPP Service,Research and Training PL(lppStar); Oran Sokol, Director and General Manager, Graphics Industrial Business,APAC, Hewlett Packard Inc, Singapore; Vivek Suchanti, Chairman & Managing Director at Concept Communication Limited; Sangam Khanna, Dy.Managing Director, Komori India, New Delhi; Michael Cunningham, Director &; Co Founder Connect APAC; K. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, South Asia - Kantar World Panel; Tim Klappe, Managing Director Asia Pacific, MPS Systems B.V and Lloyd Mathias Board Adviser and Business Strategist Former APAC Marketing Head, HP Inc and EVP Marketing Pepsico, South Asia. On the first ever virtual expo, Atul Maheshwari, CEO, Lastmile Solutions, says, "I am personally quite excited to present this virtual conference cum expo 'PackImpressions' for the world's packaging and print industry. It's a borderless expo to a borderless world that visitors can explore freely without following routes. Just to give an idea, one will experience unlimited interactive kiosks, in an area equivalent to 10,000 sqm physical area with multiple zones. Most of the assets of machine(s), their functioning, specific features and other solutions have been digitized and can be accessed through interactive videos, documents, websites, apps and other interactive devices within the environs of an expo very similar to the traditional one. Since there are no boundaries, visitors enter and explore the talks of experts, futuristic panel discussions and get exposed to innovative solutions from across the world. Networking opportunity and experience interactions with other visitors from diverse background. The result is a totally new kind of interactive virtual expo experience the likes of which cannot be found anywhere elsein the world." About Lastmile Solutions Lastmile Solutions is a PHYGITAL solutions company that means it provides Digital-cum-OnGround Marketing solutions, Virtual Marketing Solutions, Technology supported Activation - be it brand activation, trade engagements, product launches, Signage, Branding and Fixtures project roll out projects. We have creative, design, planning, technology and on ground communication experts on board lead by experienced management of Industry veterans. Lasmile aspire to be the most respected, technology enabled and trusted partner for providing marketing communication services. Lastmile is Exclusive partner for Visotec, the world's largest rebranding company. in India PWR PWR

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malala, who took bullet for going to school, celebrates her degree from Oxford University

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner who once took a bullet for campaigning for girls education in Pakistan, was over the moon on Friday after completing her degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Britains prest...

Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in U.S. city that never sleeps

Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.Even in the city that never sleeps, weary New Yorkers in the first h...

West reluctant for 'dangerous' Taliban prisoners to be freed - sources

Western powers are backing the Afghan governments refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistans most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters. ...

Barring 2 TDP MLAs, others cast votes in RS polls in AP

Barring two of the opposition TDP, all other 173 MLAs of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly cast their votes on Friday to elect four members from the state to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election. Telugu Desam Legislature Party deputy leader K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020