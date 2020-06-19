Lastmile Solutions Announces PackImpressions - The First Virtual Packaging and Printing Expo 2020

The two-day virtual event is scheduled for July 17th & 18th, 2020 MUMBAI, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PackImpressions, one of the first virtual expo events for the Packaging and Printing industry to re-connect, re-group and explore the immense opportunities the world has to offer during these testing times of COVID-19. Lastmile Solutions brings a Virtual Expo, the closest one can get in connecting, showcasing, exploring and creating opportunities to overcome the challenges and grow ones business in the new normal. The two-day one-of-its-kind virtual event would highlight specific areas such as consumption behaviour, new marketing tools developed, policies, opportunities & growth in the current market and economy.

The PackImpressions virtual conference and knowledge will include panel discussions and knowledge exchange with the best in the industry on topics such as Packaging and Printing Industry in the post-COVID World, COVID-19 & China's Position as Supply Base to the World, COVID-19's Impact on CPG & Pharma Industry, The SME Perspective - Opportunities & Challenges, Innovating for Success, Safety in Packaging: The New Demands and the location challenge Some of the Panelists/speakers at the PackImpressions expo are as follows: Ravi Kiran, Ex CEO South East & South Asia, CEO specialist solutions Starcom MediaVest Group, Asia; Satyaki Rastogi ,General Manager, SIDBI; Naresh Khanna, Principal consultant at IPP Service,Research and Training PL(lppStar); Oran Sokol, Director and General Manager, Graphics Industrial Business,APAC, Hewlett Packard Inc, Singapore; Vivek Suchanti, Chairman & Managing Director at Concept Communication Limited; Sangam Khanna, Dy.Managing Director, Komori India, New Delhi; Michael Cunningham, Director &; Co Founder Connect APAC; K. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, South Asia - Kantar World Panel; Tim Klappe, Managing Director Asia Pacific, MPS Systems B.V and Lloyd Mathias Board Adviser and Business Strategist Former APAC Marketing Head, HP Inc and EVP Marketing Pepsico, South Asia. On the first ever virtual expo, Atul Maheshwari, CEO, Lastmile Solutions, says, "I am personally quite excited to present this virtual conference cum expo 'PackImpressions' for the world's packaging and print industry. It's a borderless expo to a borderless world that visitors can explore freely without following routes. Just to give an idea, one will experience unlimited interactive kiosks, in an area equivalent to 10,000 sqm physical area with multiple zones. Most of the assets of machine(s), their functioning, specific features and other solutions have been digitized and can be accessed through interactive videos, documents, websites, apps and other interactive devices within the environs of an expo very similar to the traditional one. Since there are no boundaries, visitors enter and explore the talks of experts, futuristic panel discussions and get exposed to innovative solutions from across the world. Networking opportunity and experience interactions with other visitors from diverse background. The result is a totally new kind of interactive virtual expo experience the likes of which cannot be found anywhere elsein the world." About Lastmile Solutions Lastmile Solutions is a PHYGITAL solutions company that means it provides Digital-cum-OnGround Marketing solutions, Virtual Marketing Solutions, Technology supported Activation - be it brand activation, trade engagements, product launches, Signage, Branding and Fixtures project roll out projects. We have creative, design, planning, technology and on ground communication experts on board lead by experienced management of Industry veterans. Lasmile aspire to be the most respected, technology enabled and trusted partner for providing marketing communication services. Lastmile is Exclusive partner for Visotec, the world's largest rebranding company. in India PWR PWR