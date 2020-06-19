JGU launches first and only online MBA degree in Digital Finance & Banking (DFB)

19th June, 2020, Sonepat: The Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) and Jindal School of Banking & Finance (JSBF) from the OP Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonipat, Haryana announced the launch of India’s first and only online MBA degree in Digital Finance & Banking (DFB) in partnership with upGrad. The program is tailor-made for working professionals, business owners, entrepreneurs, and job-market aspirants who are looking to work in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry. The MBA DFB program at JGU is for a duration of two years, with students receiving the MBA degree from O.P. Jindal Global University upon successful completion of the academic credits. In keeping with the advancements of the digital age, the format of instruction and evaluation for this MBA will include high-quality industry case studies, live sessions, and 24/7 access to the curriculum online. The MBA DFB program shall engage students in contemporary topics of digital finance with a focus on understanding, managing and transforming digital finance & banking in the 21st century. The combination of upGrad’s online learning platform and the expertise of world-class faculty at JSBF and JGBS would serve as a unique amalgamation of management, technology and quantitative curriculum suited for aspiring candidates to work at top financial institutions in India and abroad. All learners with a Bachelor’s degree are eligible to apply for the Online MBA in DFB program and can appear for the JMAT online national level entrance test to get admitted. Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said,” Given the technological disruption that the financial world constantly goes through, newer technologies and systems make older methods become redundant rapidly. This makes it even more important for professionals working in the banking and financial industry, including in the broader corporate sector to keep up with the latest trends and developments. The MBA in Digital Banking & Finance at JGU will enable learners to understand, analyse and manage problems of digital finance in the 21st century. The Jindal Global Business School and the Jindal School of Banking & Finance have collaborated to launch an innovative and specialised MBA programme for working professionals to help them in advancing the careers and upgrading their knowledge." Guided by the world-class faculty of the Jindal School of Banking & Finance (JSBF) and Jindal Global Business School (JGBS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is uniquely placed to deliver this curriculum which looks at finance from a multi-disciplinary perspective. The program will have the active involvement of subject matter experts from the banking industry and technology sector, who will bring their vast experience, making it hands-on and will provide students a global perspective. Their involvement will complement the theoretical underpinnings of DFB courses and provide a real-world feel. JGU’s world-class faculty members with first-hand industry experience and international expertise shall teach specialized courses, including Artificial Intelligence in Business, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency, Managing Fintech Ecosystems, Financial Management and Valuation, Data Visualization in Finance, Digital Fraud and Risk Analytics, Design thinking & Leadership Essentials for Business. Graduating students will be able to understand the complexities and challenges of the digital finance and banking industry. The curriculum has been designed to balance theoretical and practical aspects of the DFB industry. Faculty members will work closely with industry subject matter experts to blend hands-on experience and experiential learning with theoretical underpinnings in courses. The MBA program also includes a Capstone Integrative Business Simulation Project, which will expose learners to unique demands that the digital finance and banking industry pose. The Capstone project will enable them to solve real-world business solutions using the knowledge and insights from other DFB foundational courses

Commenting on this unique program, Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, upGrad observed, "The ongoing global crisis calls for evolution on a recurring basis, especially amid the online education space which seems to be the only way forward, owing to its robustness and accessibility. At upGrad, we bear testimony to constantly evolving with the changing paradigm, and to developing better and better learning solutions. Our degree portfolio will enable learners to continue with their academia, without having to think about the overall crisis that has taken a sharp toll on the offline education system.” Phalgun Kompalli, Co-Founder, upGrad, observed, “With the dawn of broadband internet, 4G and affordable mobile phones; people across India have realized that the level of convenience that mobile banking brings with it, along with the level of security is parallel to none. The need to step out of your home or find the time to go to the bank (traditional banking) is slowly but steadily disappearing. The MBA in Digital Finance & Banking ensures that professionals who take up this program are well equipped to cope with the projected surge in the digital disruption of the BFSI industry." Professor Rajesh Chakrabarti, Professor and Dean of Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) while welcoming the launch of the Online MBA in Digital Finance & Banking observed, “The world of Finance is not like it used to be. Today billions cross borders at the click of a mouse and mobile apps plug the bottom of the pyramid to financial markets. Understanding and winning in today's, nay tomorrow's world of finance requires a new mindset, and a very unique set of skills. That is where the MBA in Digital Finance & Banking comes in. Delivered completely online, combining time tested management perspective with cutting edge sector-specific skills, it will build the foundations of successful careers in this rapidly evolving sector.” Professor Ashish Bharadwaj, Professor and Dean of Jindal School of Banking & Finance (JSBF) observed “The ability to excel in business & finance in the future depends on how quickly one embraces the reality that financial technologies are rapidly changing, how business is done and how finances are managed. Technology disruption has happened in the past and it will happen again; the question is who will lead the change this time? The future of digital finance & banking globally depends on what professionals start to learn right now. This Online MBA program will help you to not only face the future but create it.” Professor Ram Ramachandran, Professor and Vice Dean at JSBF observed “Digital disruption is accelerating the demand for business and finance professionals to have nuanced understanding of emerging technologies, digital transformation, and governance processes. FinTech and AI will transform the face of traditional banks. The need for future skilled professionals will become acute in the next 3 to 5 years.” Professor Jeremy Wade, Director, Office of Digital Learning & Online Education at O.P. Jindal Global University, observed, “The online MBA program is ideal for working professionals and people looking to advance their careers. The program will benefit from instructors who are leading industry practitioners and the best faculty of the Jindal Global Business School and the Jindal School of Banking & Finance.” O.P. Jindal Global University moved up by 'a possible' 100 ranks in the recently announced QS World University Rankings 2021. JGU is now ranked between 651-700 universities globally, which is primarily due to a phenomenal increase in their reputation, both with academics and employers around the world, as well as their commitment to maintaining a strong faculty-student ratio. These rankings place JGU among the top 2.5% of all universities in the world. This achievement is particularly remarkable since this year, out of the 20 Institutions of Eminence (IOEs) selected by the Government of India, only 13 have found a place in the QS World University Rankings 2021, which JGU is one. What makes this even more special is that this year, JGU is the youngest and the highest performing IOE compared to the previous year’s QS World University Ranking 2020. This means that JGU is the only IOE that managed to climb up (as much as 100 ranks) compared to the previous year’s rankings. JGU was also ranked as the number 1 private university in India. To visit the webpage of the programme: https://www.upgrad.com/mba-digital-finance-and-banking-jgu/ About O.P. Jindal Global University O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is a multi-disciplinary and research oriented University that is recognised by the Government of India as an "Institution of Eminence" (IoE). JGU is the only non-STEM and non-Medicine University, which has been recognised as an IoE. Founded in 2009, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is a non-profit global and research focussed university established by the Government of Haryana and recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). JGU maintains a 1:9 faculty-student ratio and appoints faculty members from India and different parts of the world with outstanding academic qualifications and experience. With over 5,000 students and 560-plus faculty, studying and living on a fully residential campus, JGU's nine schools focus on law, management, international affairs, public policy, liberal arts & humanities, journalism, art & architecture, banking & finance and environment & sustainability. In 2019, JGU broke into the QS World University Rankings 2020. JGU is the only Indian private university in the top 150 'young' universities in the world (under 50 years of age) in the QS Rankings of Young Universities - 2020. Recently, the Jindal Global Law School of JGU was ranked Number 1 in India and among the top 101-150 law schools in the world by the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020: Law. JGU is also the first Indian university to receive the QS IGAUGE E-LEAD (E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation) Certification for achieving excellence in promoting online education. JGU is an initiative of the Jindal Steel & Power Foundation.