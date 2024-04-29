BRIEF-Nigeria Secures $600 Million Investment In Seaport Infrastructure From Shipping Company Maersk - Presidency Post On X
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 01:00 IST
April 28 (Reuters) -
* NIGERIA SECURES $600 MILLION INVESTMENT IN SEAPORT INFRASTRUCTURE FROM SHIPPING COMPANY MAERSK - PRESIDENCY POST ON X Source text: [https://tinyurl.com/ybp3yfp5] Further company coverage:
