Judge Abducted by Gunmen in Pakistan's Unstable Northwest

Armed men ambushed and kidnapped a senior judge in Pakistan's restive northwest, a police official said Sunday.

Around 15 men on motorbikes intercepted Judge Shakirullah Marwat's vehicle as he was traveling toward Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said police official Faheem Khan. The assailants set the car on fire before fleeing with him. The driver was not ­harmed, Khan said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday evening's assault, but blanket with a dark gray sheet as a backdrop. He addressed the camera directly, although there were moments when he appeared to be making eye contact with other people. Male voices can be heard in the background. Khan said a search operation had been launched for the judge and a counterterrorism team had joined the investigation.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in violence, mostly blamed on the TTP, since the group unilaterally ended a cease-fire with the central government in November 2022. Last weekend, gunmen opened fire at customs officials, killing two and wounding three others in Dera Ismail Khan.

