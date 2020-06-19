Left Menu
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announces 77 associate promotions

At its Annual HR Rollout, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announced promotions of 23 lawyers to Principal Associate, 42 to Senior Associate and 12 to Senior Associate - Designate level, across its offices.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:27 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): At its Annual HR Rollout, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas announced promotions of 23 lawyers to Principal Associate, 42 to Senior Associate and 12 to Senior Associate - Designate level, across its offices. Corporate Practice stream (M&A, PE, Competition, Employment, Real Estate, Private Client & Taxation) saw highest number of promotions with 41 lawyers. Disputes had 16 promotions & Financing (Projects, Infrastructure, Banking & IBC) also had 16 promotions. Markets saw four promotions this year.

"It's business as usual at cam as we announce our annual round of promotions. We have an exceptional pipeline of talent which we will appropriately recognise and reward in line with our talent first philosophy," commented Managing Partner Cyril Shroff, on the promotions. Partner promotions will occur in ordinary course in line with the firm's annual calendar.

