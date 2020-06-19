Left Menu
New portal to simplify, expedite loan for MSMEs: Minister

The Tamil Nadu government would be creating a portal soon to simplify and expedite procedures for giving bank loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Friday. A loan of Rs 554 crore has been given to 8,284 small industries during the virus-induced lockdown period, he said..

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:56 IST
The Tamil Nadu government would be creating a portal soon to simplify and expedite procedures for giving bank loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Friday. Speaking at a meeting with senior bank officials and industrialists here, Velumani said the portal would be helpful to banks and industrialists.

The industrialists need not rush to the banks for loan particularly during a COVID-19 like situation, as they can file the required documents through the portal, he said. Stating that the suggestions made at the meeting would be forwarded to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he appealed to the banks to clear bottlenecks in getting loans quickly.

Coimbatore district has more than 1.5 lakh MSMEs with 15 lakh workers. A loan of Rs 554 crore has been given to 8,284 small industries during the virus-induced lockdown period, he said..

