HCL Concerts Launches Soundscapes: Bringing the Best of Independent Music From the Indian Landscape

The performances will be live-streamed on Facebook page of HCL Concerts (www.facebook.com/HCLConcerts) at 7 PM and will feature popular artists in stand-alone performances every fortnight going forward. With this initiative, HCL Concerts, which has been focused on nurturing and promoting the Indian classical performing arts, is expanding its efforts to also include other genres of Indian music, bringing its followers a complete bouquet of music representing the entire Indian landscape.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:56 IST
HCL Concerts Launches Soundscapes: Bringing the Best of Independent Music From the Indian Landscape

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India • Launched with a three-day musical extravaganza on the weekend of ‘World Music Day’, ‘HCL Concerts-Soundscape’ will be a premiere destination for diverse melodies representing the soul of India • Inaugural program will feature renowned artists- Mame Khan, Kavita Seth and Palash Sen HCL, a leading global conglomerate, today announced the launch of ‘Soundscapes’, an initiative by HCL Concerts on the weekend of World Music Day, bringing to fore the rich and inclusive music from across the Indian landscape. The program will host live, virtual performances every fortnight. It will feature a selection of popular artists from a variety of independent genres including popular music, sufi, tribal, regional and the unending list of folk styles with rare instruments, melodies and words that transport the audience to places across space and time. Soundscapes, an initiative by HCL Concerts will debut with a three-day fest starting from June 19 to 21 featuring popular Rajasthani folk musician – Mame Khan on June 19, followed by award-winning Sufi artist - Kavita Seth on June 20 and culminating with popular music performance by Dr Palash Sen with Euphoria on June 21. The performances will be live-streamed on Facebook page of HCL Concerts (www.facebook.com/HCLConcerts) at 7 PM and will feature popular artists in stand-alone performances every fortnight going forward.

With this initiative, HCL Concerts, which has been focused on nurturing and promoting the Indian classical performing arts, is expanding its efforts to also include other genres of Indian music, bringing its followers a complete bouquet of music representing the entire Indian landscape. Announcing the new initiative, Sundar Mahalingam, Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Corporation and Shiv Nadar Foundation said, “HCL has been working towards reinvigorating the Indian classical performing arts over the last 22 years through HCL Concerts. More than 600 acclaimed artists have performed on this platform. Given the rich and diverse musical heritage of our country, we are now expanding our efforts to also bring independent indigenous sounds to our audience that are rooted in the strong Indian music traditions. Soundscapes, a new initiative by HCL Concerts, presented on a digital platform, will offer our viewers and listeners an unparalleled musical experience, keeping the Indian flavour intact.” Notes to the Editor About HCL Concerts The conservation and promotion of India’s art and cultural heritage is very close to HCL’s heart. To this end, HCL has been organizing HCL Concerts for 22 years, dedicated to nurturing and promoting talent rooted in the glorious heritage of Indian classical performing arts. Concerts under the umbrella of HCL Concerts are organized at Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Nagpur, Madurai, and Chennai in India and at New York and San Francisco in the US regularly throughout the year. Over 600 artists have graced this platform and have contributed towards reinvigorating the Indian classical performing arts.

Over the years, more platforms have been developed to contribute to the growth of the Indian performing arts ecosystem. Most notable of these are the HCL Music App, allowing music lovers across the world a chance to enjoy the most comprehensive collection of classical music from the comforts of their home for free, and HCL Digital Concerts, a talent identification and nurturing program aimed at showcasing the talented and upcoming classical performing artists to a global audience through a digital medium. For more information, visit – http://www.hclconcerts.com PWR PWR.

