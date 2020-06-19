Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former RBI Guv Urjit Patel named NIPFP chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:19 IST
Former RBI Guv Urjit Patel named NIPFP chairman

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Former Reserve Bank governor Urjit Patel will take charge as chairman of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) from June 22, the economic think tank said on Friday

Patel will replace Vijay Kelkar, who assumed office on November 1, 2014      "National Institute of Public Finance and Policy is privileged to have Dr. Urjit Patel, former Reserve Bank Governor, as its Chairperson for a four-year term commencing June 22, 2020," the economic think tank said in a statement

Patel on December 10, 2018, had unexpectedly resigned four days ahead of a crucial meeting of the board of the central bank that could have discussed issues of simmering differences with the government.         Patel's three-year term was to end in September 2019 and he was eligible for a second term like most of his successors barring a few like his outspoken predecessor Raghuram Rajan. "NIPFP records its deep sense of appreciation and gratitude for the significant contributions made by the outgoing Chairman, Dr. Vijay Laxman Kelkar during his tenure which has immensely helped the institute towards scaling to its present level of growth and effectiveness," it added.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nursing homes represent more than 1 in 4 COVID-19 deaths

Nursing home residents account for nearly 1 in 10 of all the coronavirus cases in the United States and more than a quarter of the deaths, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data released Thursday. As federal data colle...

Black Lives Matter spurs scrutiny of Dutch colonial past

The 17th century has gone down in Dutch history as the Golden Age, when unprecedented trading wealth helped fund the likes of artists Rembrandt van Rijn and Johannes Vermeer. But the grim flip side of the prosperity fortunes generated by s...

'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies

Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in Chariots of Fire and The Lord of the Rings has died. He was 88. Holm died peacefully Friday morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex ...

Former Bangladesh cricketer Ramchand Goala passes away

Former Bangladesh spinner Ramchand Goala passed away in Mymensingh on Friday morning at the age of 79.The played against the touring Sri Lankans and Bengal side in the 1980s. He even famously dismissed Arjuna Ranatunga, who went on to capt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020